The leader of the Venezuelan opposition, Juan Guaidó, requested help this May 22 from the Red Cross and the Vatican to intervene in the release of 8 soldiers from his country allegedly kidnapped by the FARC dissidents, since last March 21, in the state of Apure, in the north of Venezuela and near the border with Colombia. Human Rights Watch has published investigations into a possible alliance between the Venezuelan armed forces with a dissident front of the FARC to combat another Colombian irregular group, amid the dispute over control of drug trafficking.

Venezuela has been facing for at least several weeks in its Apure state combats between different fronts of the FARC dissidents, Colombian armed groups, according to reports from the Human Rights Watch (HRW) organization.

In one of the most recent episodes of this spiral of violence, eight Venezuelan soldiers were allegedly kidnapped by these Colombian irregular movements, as reported by Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López on May 15.

This Saturday, the opposition led by Juan Guaidó publicly asked for help from the Red Cross and the Vatican to achieve the release of the military. The request was accompanied by a video of the hostages, apparently recorded on May 16, addressed to the “Bolivarian people, the national government, the International Red Cross and the former guerrilla-turned-political party, FARC.”

“We want to be with our families and put the lesson learned into practice. Thank you all for your prayers and being aware of us. We are enjoying good health and good nutrition at this time. I show the date today, May 16, 2021 “read one of the kidnapped soldiers during the video.

Guaidó’s representative in Colombia, Tomás Guanipa, blamed the Nicolás Maduro Administration for retaining the military and handing over “territorial sovereignty.” The Venezuelan opposition has repeatedly denounced that Chavismo has historically supported Colombian irregular groups.

“Because of Maduro and his policy of handing over our territorial sovereignty to irregular foreign armed groups, these Venezuelan soldiers are kidnapped and their lives are in danger. We ask the Vatican and the Red Cross for all support to achieve their prompt release,” said Guanipa through your Twitter account.

The Maduro government has rejected the accusations and last week Padrino López described what happened as an “infamous kidnapping.” The exact authorship of the illegal withholdings is unknown.

The Venezuelan authorities avoid identifying the irregular groups and limit themselves to calling them “terrorists,” although Maduro acknowledged the possibility that they may be FARC dissidents.

HRW ratifies the presence of FARC dissidents in Venezuela

The kidnapping of Venezuelan soldiers in their own country by violent Colombian groups occurs weeks after Human Rights Watch published a report ratifying both the presence and the confrontations between different fronts of Colombian guerrillas in the Venezuelan state of Apure.

In the organization’s report on April 26, community leaders and human rights groups told HRW that a Colombian armed gang allegedly linked to the Venezuelan government is trying to overthrow another rival guerrilla group to consolidate its control over drug trafficking. .

With respect to which Colombian criminal group is being supported by the Venezuelan public force, Human Rights Watch indicated that the so-called Second Marquetalia, a dissident of the FARC and indicated of its proximity to the Maduro Administration, is in clashes in Apure, to deal with to expel the Tenth Front, another group made up of FARC dissidents, with whom they dispute control of drug trafficking in the area. The Tenth Front is also the target of the Venezuelan military’s operation.

“Human Rights Watch investigations have shown that the Venezuelan security forces and other authorities have tolerated armed groups operating in Apure and, at times, have colluded with them. In recent years, the ELN and dissident groups FARC members seem to feel safer and easier to operate openly in Venezuela than in Colombia. These groups have set up camps in Apure, “said the humanitarian organization.

Archive-Venezuelan soldiers patrol by boat on the Arauca River, on the border between Colombia and Venezuela. Image taken from Arauquita, Colombia, on March 28, 2021. © Reuters / Luisa González

In this context, HRW denounced that Venezuelan security forces operating against a Colombian rebel group along the border have executed peasants and tortured, arrested, expelled from their homes and arbitrarily processed civilians in military courts. Regarding the motivations for the crimes, the victims have been accused by the violent parties of allegedly collaborating with one of the rival criminal gangs.

After interviewing some of the displaced, Colombian authorities, forensic experts and representatives of humanitarian groups, HRW assures that many of the detainees “were not members of armed groups”, but simply part of the local population.

The Venezuelan government, which has barely reported on the conflict in Apure, pointed out a little less than a month ago that “several” more members of the Armed Forces had died in a confrontation, after it revealed on April 5 that they had fallen in combat. military and 9 “terrorists”

The FARC became a political party in Colombia after the signing of the peace agreement with the government of then-President Juan Manuel Santos, in 2016. Many of its members relinquished their arms and there are those who joined Colombian politics. However, others abandoned the pact and returned to violence. But now, the so-called dissidents suffer deep divisions and are at odds with each other, some with the possible backing of the Venezuelan authorities, according to the HRW complaints.

With EFE and AP