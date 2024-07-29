Maria Corina Machadoprominent figure of the Venezuelan opposition, proclaimed the triumph of your candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutiain recent Venezuelan presidential electionseven though that him National Electoral Council (CNE) confirm the re-election of Nicolas Maduro.

According to Machado, González Urrutia reportedly obtained a crushing 70% of the votes in front of 30% of Madurowhich he described as “the presidential election with the largest margin of victory in the history of Venezuela“.

This statement was made at a press conference where the opposition leader challenged the official results released by the CNE.

During the announcement, Machado claimed to have evidence of González Urrutia’s victory based on more than 40% of the electoral records, which supposedly reflect the overwhelming preference for his candidate.

“We won and everyone knows it. Venezuela has a new president-elect, and it is Edmundo González Urrutia,” Machado emphasized, while announcing future actions to defend what she considers the “truth” and “respect for popular sovereignty.”

On the other hand, the initial report of the CNE tells a different story. According to this organization, Maduro has been re-elected for a third consecutive term with 51.2% of the votes, which is equivalent to 5,150,092 votes.

González Urrutia, for his part, received 4,445,978 votes, representing 44.2% of the total. These results contrast sharply with the opposition’s claims.

The political situation in Venezuela remains extremely tense, with accusations of electoral fraud and calls for mobilization by opposition sectors.

Machado, who has been a vocal critic of Chavismo and an advocate of democratic change, reiterated her commitment to what she described as a fight for electoral justice and the true will of the Venezuelan people.

In the coming days, according to Machado, the strategies that the opposition will employ to challenge the election results and promote what they consider a necessary correction of the country’s political trajectory will be revealed.