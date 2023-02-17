The Venezuelan opposition will elect the candidate who will face Chavismo in the presidential elections on October 22 -scheduled for 2024 on a date yet to be defined-, as announced this Wednesday by the National Commission for Primaries (CNP), the entity that will govern the process.

Last May, the opposition had decided to elect a unitary presidential candidate through primaries. Now, the announcement of the date and schedule mark the beginning of the race with which the opposition seeks to confront the government of Nicolás Maduro.

During the presentation of the date and schedule, the president of the CNP, Jesús María Casal, said that “from now on” there must be political and citizen unity, and called on the “protagonists” of this process to continue in the “struggle” for change, through internal opposition elections.

(You can read: Why is Venezuela still the most corrupt country in America?)

Casal warned that, despite already knowing the day on which the opposition candidate will be elected, “there are critical issues still pending decision, but the bases are already laid”, although he did not provide further details in this regard or specify what are the issues that still have to be addressed.

He recalled that the National Electoral Council (CNE) agreed to form a joint technical commission to evaluate the CNP’s request to use the voting centers on October 22 and to organize “special days to update the electoral registry.”

Support for the primaries

Hours before the announcement of the date, Venezuelan opponents Juan Guaidó and Henrique Capriles called to support the primary process as an important step for unity.

“It is an achievement of the Venezuelans (…) starting tomorrow (today, Wednesday) it is you (citizens) who have the power to decide and thus unify Venezuela again and, once and for all, no more fights Let’s support this primary that means the union of all,” Guaidó said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

Likewise, Capriles affirmed, in a video posted on Instagram, that the primary elections will be a consultation process so that next year Venezuelans can “freely choose.”

(In addition: Guaidó assures that the United States maintains support for his leadership in Venezuela)

See also Lionel Messi could be the face of a ticket in Argentina It is you (citizens) who has the power to decide and thus unify Venezuela again

“We Venezuelans want to vote freely and rediscover the full exercise of a right that we all have, each Venezuelan has the possibility of exercising a vote and we want that vote to be counted and that in Venezuela we can talk about free, competitive elections,” he added.

For his part, the anti-Chavista David Smolansky insisted that Venezuelans abroad be able to participate in the primary elections.

“I do not conceive of primary elections where Venezuelan migrants and refugees cannot vote. Of the 7.1 million expelled by the dictatorship, at least 4.3 million are of voting age,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE