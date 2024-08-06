Agency linked to Maduro accuses Edmundo González and María Corina of usurping their functions, conspiracy and inciting insurrection

Venezuela’s Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened a criminal investigation against Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right) and María Corina Machado for usurpation of office, conspiracy and incitement to disobedience of the law and insurrection. The agency said the two acted “outside the Constitution and the law” when announcing “falsely” a winner of the July 28 presidential election.

The CNE (National Electoral Council), linked to the government, confirmed on Friday (August 2) Maduro’s reelection, with 51.95% of the votes. The council, however, did not release the electoral records (ballot box bulletins, in Portuguese). The opposition disputes the result and claims that the winner of the election was Edmundo González. On Monday (August 5), he declared himself president-elect of Venezuela.

The Venezuelan MP is led by Attorney General Tarek William Saab, who is aligned with Maduro. In notethe body declared that the statement by Edmundo González and María Corina occurs “outside the Constitution and the law“. They “falsely announce a winner of the presidential elections who was not the one proclaimed by the National Electoral Council, the only body authorized to do so”.

Furthermore, the body stated that the text published by the opposition “openly incites police and military officers to disobey the laws”.

María Corina and Edmundo González called on the Armed Forces and police to stand with the people in the protests taking place in the country and prevent Maduro from taking power.

“The aforementioned statement highlights the alleged practice of the crimes of usurpation of functions, dissemination of false information to cause distress, instigation to disobey the laws, instigation to insurrection, association with the practice of crime and conspiracy.”, said the MP.

The Venezuelan Supreme Court has summoned Edmundo González and three other candidates in the July 28 elections to appear before the court on Wednesday (August 7). The aim is to “the consolidation of all electoral instruments held by political parties and candidates”. The aforementioned “must provide the requested information and answer any questions that are asked” by the Court, aligned with Maduro.

Edmundo González did not attend the last call, which took place on Friday (2 August). At that time, the defeated candidates were supposed to sign a term of acceptance of the result announced by the CNE. It is not yet known whether Edmundo González will appear before the Supreme Court.

