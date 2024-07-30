There is open conflict in Venezuela between the two opposing factions that currently both recognize their own president.. Following the disputed reconfirmation of the president Nicolas Maduro with 51% of preferences, The opposition says Edmundo González won a landslide victory with 73% of the vote. Meanwhile, thousands of people descended on downtown Caracas on Monday night, some walking miles from shantytowns in the mountains surrounding the city toward the presidential palace.



The government headquarters was surrounded by Chavista militias ready to “defend President Nicolas Maduro”according to public television Venezolana de Television, while protests continue in the capital and the rest of the country, following the proclamation of victory in Sunday’s elections. “If they want to generate violence, they will find us here. We are ready to defend the palace, the Constitution and the victory of the president,” said vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (Psuv), Diosdado Cabello, considered one of the strongmen of the establishment.





“My dear Venezuelans, tomorrow we will meet as a family, organized, demonstrating the determination we have to make every vote count and defend the truth,” said opposition leader María Corina Machado. in a post on X late Monday night, calling on supporters to march today. Also Jorge Rodriguez, member of the governing party And Maduro’s campaign manager, he called on the population “to gather in the streets of Greater Caracas, from Petare to La Vega to Catia to the presidential palace in Miraflores. “From the four cardinal points of the city, we will mobilize in peace and joy, to defend the right to life and tell the world that we are the majority,” Rodríguez said, adding: “We will defend the streets and peace.” So while González warned against violence, Rodríguez accused the opposition of fomenting it.





Speaking on Monday night, Maduro said his government “knows how to deal with this situation and defeat those who are violent,” though he also said he supported peace.

Maduro, a former bus driver and foreign minister, took office upon the death of President Hugo Chávez in 2013 and his re-election in 2018 was considered rigged by the United States and other countries.Many Venezuelan voters despaired at the news of another six-year term for Maduro, who has presided over an economic collapse, the emigration of about a third of the population and a sharp worsening of diplomatic relations, capped by sanctions imposed by the United States, the European Union and others that have crippled an already struggling oil industry.





Governments in Washington and around the world have called for a full tabulation of voteswhile the 12 member countries of the Organization of American States will meet on Wednesday to discuss the elections. The opposition’s tallies show a total of 2.75 million votes for Maduro and 6.27 million for his rival, former diplomat González, Machado said. The numbers are markedly different from the 5.15 million votes that the electoral authority declared for Maduro, versus 4.45 million for González.





Clashes between protesters and security forces broke out across the country on Monday, with tear gas being fired to disperse crowds and at least two people dead. In Coro, the capital of Falcón state, protesters tore down a statue of Maduro’s late mentor, Hugo Chávez. The Venezuelan Conflict Observatory, an advocacy group, reported more than 180 protests in 20 of the country’s 23 states in a post on X. “Numerous acts of repression and violence by paramilitary groups and security forces have been reported,” it said.





Dozens of people have been arrested for participating in “criminal” and “terrorist” actions, President Nicolas Maduro saidwho attributed the responsibility for these events to the majority opposition. “We have witnessed a series of events (…) violent attacks, which could be defined as criminal, terrorist (…) several dozen of these people were caught red-handed,” Maduro said.

The Chavista leader indicated that 80% of those captured “have criminal records” and that some of them had returned to the country on deportation flights from the United States, but did not provide their identities or further details. Furthermore, he continued, almost 90% «have two characteristics: they are in an advanced state of drug addiction and they are armed». “I demand the strongest reaction of repudiation of these criminal acts, carried out by thugs of the Comandos,” Maduro said, referring to groups of citizens linked to the Plataforma Unitaria Democratica (PUD), the main opposition bloc, which he accused of having a plan to “destabilize Venezuela again.”