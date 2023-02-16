Venezuela officially appoints Carlos Martínez as ambassador to Colombia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Martínez would be appointed as a substitute for Félix Plasencia.
EL TIEMPO had exclusively revealed the appointment of the retired general.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
This Thursday, the National Assembly of Venezuela approved the appointment of Carlos Martínez as the new ambassador in Colombia, replacing Felix Plasencia, who assumed the executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (Alba).
(Also read: Exclusive: a retired general will be the new ambassador of Venezuela in Colombia)
At the end of January, EL TIEMPO exclusively revealed that the retired general would be the new representative of Venezuela in Bogotá.
This would be the second diplomatic mission of the general, considered a disciplined man and strategist. In 2011, this general was in charge of the Venezuelan embassy in Argentina. Position he held until 2018
The authorization to designate the citizen Carlos Eduardo Martínez Mendoza as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the Republic of Colombia is unanimously approved. pic.twitter.com/lXpEbE660n
— National Assembly 🇻🇪 (@Asamblea_Ven) February 16, 2023
The agreement was presented in Parliament by the pro-government deputy Saúl Ortega, who assured that the appointment of Martínez comes at an opportune moment and recalled that the retired general is part of the representation of Venezuela in the peace talks between the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN).
“There is a lot to build in terms of legal structure for relations between Colombia and Venezuela. The general is going to play an extraordinary role and also to accompany President Petro”, insisted Ortega from Parliament.
ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
