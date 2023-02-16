Sunday, February 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Venezuela officially appoints Carlos Martínez as ambassador to Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2023
in World
0
Venezuela officially appoints Carlos Martínez as ambassador to Colombia


close

General Carlos Martinez

Martínez would be appointed as a substitute for Félix Plasencia.

Martínez would be appointed as a substitute for Félix Plasencia.

EL TIEMPO had exclusively revealed the appointment of the retired general.

This Thursday, the National Assembly of Venezuela approved the appointment of Carlos Martínez as the new ambassador in Colombia, replacing Felix Plasencia, who assumed the executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (Alba).

See also  Colombia will host the 'FIA American Congress'

(Also read: Exclusive: a retired general will be the new ambassador of Venezuela in Colombia)

At the end of January, EL TIEMPO exclusively revealed that the retired general would be the new representative of Venezuela in Bogotá.

This would be the second diplomatic mission of the general, considered a disciplined man and strategist. In 2011, this general was in charge of the Venezuelan embassy in Argentina. Position he held until 2018

The agreement was presented in Parliament by the pro-government deputy Saúl Ortega, who assured that the appointment of Martínez comes at an opportune moment and recalled that the retired general is part of the representation of Venezuela in the peace talks between the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

“There is a lot to build in terms of legal structure for relations between Colombia and Venezuela. The general is going to play an extraordinary role and also to accompany President Petro”, insisted Ortega from Parliament.

See also  María Pía Copello headed to Colombia to encourage the Peruvian team: “Up, Peru!”

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Venezuela #officially #appoints #Carlos #Martínez #ambassador #Colombia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Formula 1: Prepare your return! Schumacher knows that there is “interest” in his return to the grid in 2024

Formula 1: Prepare your return! Schumacher knows that there is "interest" in his return to the grid in 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result