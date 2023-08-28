This Monday (28), the Venezuelan government officially established the new board of directors of the state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), whose presidency will remain in the hands of the Minister of Petroleum, Pedro Tellechea, appointed in January of this year.

On January 6, Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro appointed Tellechea as president of the state oil company, replacing Asdrúbal Chávez, who had held the position since April 2020.

Tellechea also took over the ministry on March 22, after the resignation of Tareck El Aissami, who left office after the discovery of a corruption scheme in the sector that resulted in 61 arrests.

In an official statement, read on the state broadcaster Venezolana de Televisión, Héctor Obregón was named executive vice president of PDVSA, while Heifred Segovia was appointed vice president of Finance and Ronny Romero, vice president of International Affairs.

Likewise, Luis Miguel González, Génesis Ron and Juan Carlos Díaz were appointed vice-presidents of Gas, International Trade and Supply and National Trade and Supply, respectively.

Among the new members of the Board of Directors are Luis Enrique Molina, who replaces Erick Pérez as Vice President of Exploration and Production; Gustavo Adolfo Boadas, who replaces Gabriel Oliveros as Vice President of Refining; and Leyli Ferrer, the new Vice President of Planning and Engineering, a position formerly occupied by Tovar Villalobos.

corruption scheme

In March of this year, the state-owned company was marked by corruption scandals that led to more than 60 people, including regime officials and businessmen, being arrested for their involvement in the illegal sale of oil out of the country through the oil supervision agency. cryptocurrencies.

PDVSA and the digital currency agency signed contracts to load oil on ships out of Venezuela without any kind of administrative supervision by the State, which caused enormous damage to the oil company, which stopped profiting from sales of the energy good, marketed illegally. (With EFE Agency)