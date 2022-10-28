The country’s dictator, Nicolás Maduro, participates in an event with the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), in Caracas (Venezuela), in July 2022. | Photo: EFE/ Rayner Peña

At a meeting of foreign ministers from the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union (EU), Venezuela said it was willing to help the European bloc on energy issues, but called for the suspension of sanctions and the release of assets. of the Caribbean country.

The request was made by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría, who assured that “President Nicolás Maduro is willing to help the EU overcome its energy crisis, with fair trade, equal conditions and benefits”.

“We only demand the release of our assets in European banks and the lifting of the economic and financial blockade against Venezuela,” he added.

During the meeting that took place in Buenos Aires, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister defended the “total and absolute lifting” of any sanctions or blockades against Latin American and Caribbean countries.