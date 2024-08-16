With a slightly more moderate tone than the one that failed 12 days ago, The member countries of the Organization of American States (OAS) approved this Friday a new resolution on Venezuela in which they demand the delivery of the official results of the July 28 elections, an independent review of the same, and an end to the human rights violations that have been occurring, among other things.

The final text was approved by “consensus” of the countries attending an extraordinary session of the Permanent Council at the headquarters of this organization in Washington.

“To urge the National Electoral Council of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to: (a) promptly publish the minutes containing the voting results of the presidential elections at the level of each polling station, and (b) respect the fundamental principle of popular sovereignty through impartial verification of the results that guarantees the transparency, credibility and legitimacy of the electoral process,” says one of the sections of the resolution.

Additionally, the countries, after declaring themselves concerned about reports of “serious irregularities and violence related to the electoral process,” They demand that the right to assembly and political and civil rights be respected without any “reprisals” of any kind.

In addition, The parties are called upon to refrain from actions that compromise a peaceful solution to the crisis. and that all equipment used in the electoral process be protected and preserved, “including all printed minutes and results, in order to safeguard the entire chain of custody of the voting process.”

In the same way, The resolution, which was presented by the United States delegation, calls on Venezuelan authorities to protect diplomatic facilities and personnel residing in Venezuelan territory, including persons seeking asylum in such facilities, in accordance with international law, and in particular the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

“Transparency in this process is not merely a procedural requirement. It promotes the confidence of Venezuelans who deserve to know the true result of their votes, a result that reflects their collective voice, free from manipulation. The legitimacy of the electoral process, indeed the future of Venezuela, requires that verification be carried out without bias and with the utmost integrity. “The Venezuelan people have shown incredible resilience in the face of adversity. They have peacefully participated in the electoral process, and they are now entitled to a process that respects their sovereignty and honors their civil and political rights,” said U.S. Ambassador Frank Mora.

As you may recall, on July 31, three days after the elections in the neighboring country, the Permanent Council met in Washington for a first extraordinary session to analyze the situation.

Some countries, led by Argentina and the US, They presented a resolution in which the regime was required to “immediately” deliver the minutes and a “comprehensive verification of the results in the presence of independent monitoring organizations,” among other things.

However, the resolution ultimately failed, obtaining only 17 votes of the minimum 18 required for approval. Many countries, including Colombia, ended up abstaining.

On this occasion, Mexico, Bolivia, Honduras and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines were not present at the session and therefore are not part of the consensus reached, since it only covers the states present at the time of the vote, which included representatives from Bogotá and Brasilia.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI – EL TIEMPO CORRESPONDENT – WASHINGTON