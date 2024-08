Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro | Photo: EFE/Ronald Peña R

The human rights organization Foro Penal said on Sunday (18) that, since the beginning of the protests against the results of the July 28 election, more than 1,500 people have been arrested in Venezuela, most of them opponents of the Chavista regime, accused by the opposition of having rigged the electoral result.

The survey released this Sunday by the NGO Foro Penal recorded 1,503 arrests in Venezuela. It covers the period from July 29, one day after the presidential vote, until this Sunday morning.

According to the organization, among those detained there are 129 teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17, 14 indigenous people, 18 people with disabilities and 200 women.

“We continue to receive, verify and process complaints,” informed the organization’s vice president, Gonzalo Himiob, on your X account, where you shared the survey results.

The arrests take place in a scenario of intense repression perpetrated by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, who was declared the winner of the elections by the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, which has not yet presented the electoral records that prove its result.

Since the end of the elections, Venezuelans from several cities in the South American country have been taking to the streets to protest against Maduro and the results announced by the CNE, which they claim were manipulated. In order to silence these protesters, the Chavista regime launched the so-called “Operation Tun Tun”, which has culminated in the arrests and kidnappings of important opposition figures and people participating in the protests against Caracas.