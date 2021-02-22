The Nicolás Maduro regime has announced its plan to triple crude oil production from 400,000 to 1.5 million barrels per day and for this invited Venezuelan and foreign businessmen to invest in the country to reactivate the dying national economy.

To mature he has not minded taking a capitalist turn to his 21st century socialist model, whose failure he attributes to the US “empire” and international sanctions, and to summon his adversaries and allies to support him in economic recovery.

The vice president of the energy area and president of the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), Tareck El Aissami, announced that he will increase crude oil production to 1.5 million barrels per day and also gas production this year, but it has not specified how and under what conditions.

Since Chavismo took power 22 years ago, oil production has come falling from 3.5 million barrels a day to the current 400 thousand. Like gas production, being the eighth world producer. The same happens with the refining of naphtha, whose five plants are paralyzed. There is a shortage of gasoline and domestic gas due to the lack of maintenance of the industry, technical inability and corruption.

When signing this Friday the collective agreement to “protect” the workers of the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), Maduro mentioned several US companies. like Exxon, Chevron and Texaco to reinvest in the country, after having come out due to the sanctions of a year and a half ago, which prevents them from continuing to operate.

The sectors to be privatized are public assets of the oil and energy, services, telecommunications, technology, hotel and agricultural sectors. They add up to a global of 600 public companies.

Maduro counts on his allies and partners from Russia, China, Iran, Turkey and even Cuba to reactivate the depressed national economy that last year closed with a brutal fall of 30% of GDP. And this year he hopes to slow the fall to minus 7%, according to United Nations estimates.

“The doors are open”Maduro said on state television after mentioning the oil businessmen of the “empire” of the United States and anticipating that “we must advance in negotiations with all international partners within the framework of the anti-blockade law.”

The fault is “of the blockade”

And to justify his opening to foreign capital he said: “The devastating effect of the blockade it shows in the vulnerability of wages and social welfare, that is why we are open to foreign investment to safeguard the integrity of our people ”.

Actually what Maduro offers to foreign investors it is a very cheap labor, earning less than $ 1 a month and bordering on modern 21st century slavery. This explains the reasons why Venezuelans continue to flee their country.

The anti-blockade law, which was designed at the end of last year to sell and privatize the assets and public companies of Venezuela, will be negotiated by the Chavista parliament to the highest bidder, that is, the one that offers the most money to own the state company. The funny thing is that the transactions will be done in silence and in the most discreet way, which leaves a very wide margin for commissions and corruption.

In view of Clarion, the economist and oil expert Jose Toro Hardy was not confident with Maduro’s plans. “Economically, the alternatives offered by the regime with its unconstitutional” Anti-Blockade Law “(epitome of legal insecurity) are not feasible. It presents, yes, good business opportunities for some close and connected, but they are aberrant for the country ”.

President Maduro is betting on privatizations. Reuters photo

Maduro has also winked at Venezuelan businessmen from the Fedecámaras employers’ association when two decades ago Chavismo attacked his building in La Campiña de Caracas with explosives. The interlocutor of the meeting was the president of the fraudulent National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, a staunch enemy of private companies.

The Fedecámaras employers’ association responded to Maduro’s call in these terms: “The business union is convinced that we will only achieve social progress and economic growth, at the time that freedom is guaranteed, democracy, free initiative, the right to private property and strict adherence to the Constitution ”. To top it all, none of these conditions exist.

Three days ago Fedecámaras asked Maduro to issue permits so that businessmen “They can operate gas stations and import fuel as a solution to the energy crisis that the country is experiencing “.

The business union proposes the “granting of concessions under transparent conditions to private companies for refining, dispensing and other fuel marketing activities,” the union stated in a document, in addition to installing “mini-refineries in areas with availability of suitable conditions ”.

The Chavista regime has made some economic reforms to attract the interest of businessmen such as dollarization controlled and regulated by the Central Bank and the opening of imports to the detriment of national production.

For the economist and director of Ecoanalítica, Asdrúbal Oliveros, “Maduro’s economic reforms are to give political stability to his government.” It’s like surfing in the crisis but “there is much to see if that stability translates into progress for the nation ”.

The former Minister of Industry, Victor Alvarez, maintains that behind the opening, the regime far from boosting production and harnessing the economy “seems destined to promote the looting of public resources”With his client invitation.

An example of the opacity with which the regime acts – it is not known if due to ideological prejudices of resorting to capitalism for having failed with its socialism- are the closed-door negotiations with which they have begun to sell the assets. Some compare it to the post-Soviet Russian model and others to the Chinese, or rather a hybrid of the two.

The example is the sale of the telephone company Cantv and its mobile phone arm Movilnet. In the official media Mexican businessman Carlos Slim is said to be behind the negotiations but there is nothing official about this privatization, neither prices nor terms.

And so it happens in other sectors where mystery and silence dominate the negotiations. What the interim government of Juan Guaidó has said is that none of the nation’s asset purchase and sale negotiations will have legitimacy and will not be recognized by the legitimate National Assembly so the risk is very high for investors who decide to bypass international laws and regulations.

PB