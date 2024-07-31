A human tide took over the streets of this Tuesday Caracas to express support for the opposition Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia and Maria Corina Machadoon a day marked by threats from the Nicolas Maduro’s regimethe escalation of repression by security forces at various levels and the intensification of international pressures for the National Electoral Council release the voting records for an independent audit of the results.

According to the criteria of

The ruling party and the Ministry of Defense have spread versions that the demonstrations, in which 12 people died, were part of a coup d’état orchestrated by the opposition with the support of USA. Which added to the incendiary words of the President of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, who said that Machado and Gonzalez Urrutia they should be in jail.

“We are witnessing a coup d’état once again plotted by these fascist factors of the extremist right, supported by imperial factors, American imperialism together with its stooges and lackeys,” said Vladimir Padrino López, Minister of Defense, in a televised speech, accompanied by the high command.

Rodríguez added: “Fascism is not given procedural benefits (…) with this I mean that the Public Ministry has to act as it is acting, not only with the criminals, drug addicts who give them 40 dollars (…) their bosses have to go to jail, and when I say bosses I am not only referring to María Corina Machado, who has to go to jail, I am referring to Edmundo González because he is the boss,” he said, shouting in Parliament.

Massive mobilization in Caracas this Tuesday. Photo:Command for Venezuela. Courtesy Share

We are witnessing a coup d’état once again plotted by these fascist factors of the extremist right, supported by the imperial factors, American imperialism together with its stooges and lackeys.

Of the total number of dead, six were “murdered” in Caracas, two in the state of Zulia (northwest), two in Yaracuy (west), one in Aragua (north) and another in Táchira (west). Two of them were minors, aged 15 and 16, indicated the NGOs Foro Penal, Justicia, Encuentro y Perdón (JEP), Provea and Laboratorio de Paz, in a press conference. They were all victims of gunfire from the public forces and the Chavista groups. motorcyclists, who have attacked rallies in support of the opposition.

Machado, in front of thousands of attendees, most of whom were from the capital’s working-class neighborhoods, assured that they already had 84 percent of the ballots in their hands and that the opposition’s victory is “irreversible.”

“I ask you to trust me because just as we won, we will have to pay (…) We challenge the National Electoral Council to deliver the records immediately (…) Do not try to find us to negotiate results,” Machado shouted before the thousands of attendees who filled Francisco de Miranda Avenue, in front of the United Nations offices.

Fears of violence

Specifically, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker TurkIn a statement, the UN said it was “deeply concerned” by rising tensions in Venezuela, with worrying reports of violence since Sunday’s election. “Demonstrations have taken place in at least 17 of Venezuela’s 24 states, including the capital. Hundreds of people have been arrested, including children,” it said.

Faced with the CNE’s refusal to publish the results, the opposition has set up a web portal so that each citizen can check the results of their voting table. EL TIEMPO found that only by writing down their ID number did people have access to the records that were compiled by witnesses on election day.

Riot police use tear gas against demonstrators during a protest in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas. Photo:AFP Share

Demonstrations have taken place in at least 17 of Venezuela’s 24 states, including the capital. Hundreds of people have been arrested, including children.

During the demonstration in support of González and Machado, several people ran to give the opposition new voting records. This is because on election day, every citizen has the right to data verification as established by law, and many witnesses kept the document printed by the voting machine. The results released by the opposition give González the victory with 7,134,496 votes, while Nicolás Maduro obtained 3,234,228.

The report on the extent of the repression was given by the Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab, who said that there are 749 people detained for protesting, most of them imprisoned for tearing down statues of Hugo Chavez. At the time of this edition, there are at least five, and it occurred in the states Carabobo, Aragua, Falcón, Guárico and La Guaira, all of which had strong Chavista influence at some point.

In Nueva Esparta state, the National Guard went out to protect an important statue of Chávez. Given the situation, people expected the military high command to take the side of the citizens. “They want to kill us, but we are here in the streets. We won because we no longer want Maduro and the criminals who are with him, but the Armed Forces are shameful,” Carla Cordero, a protester who walked from the popular neighborhood of Petare – formerly a Chavista – told EL TIEMPO.

Shortly after, Maduro also took the opportunity to launch threats and claimed that González was behind the “violent acts in the country.”

“I hold you responsible, Mr. González Urrutia, for the criminal violence, for the wounded, for the dead, for the destruction. You will be directly responsible, as will Mrs. Machado. Justice must come,” said Maduro, who later challenged them to a fight, just as he had already done with the magnate Elon Musk and the Argentine president Javier Milei: “Come and get me, I’ll be waiting for you here in Miraflores, Mr. Edmundo González, don’t be late, coward, come and get me.”

But Maduro’s threats are also in line with those of the strongman of Chavismo, Diosdado Cabello, who weeks ago had threatened opposition member Freddy Superlano, of the Voluntad Popular Party, with arrest. On Tuesday morning, hooded men intercepted him arriving at his home and took him away. The moment was recorded on videos taken by neighbors.

Nicolas Maduro and Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez. Photo:EFE and AFP Share

For political scientist Walter Molina, speaking to EL TIEMPO, all these facts show that “Chavismo only has brute force left. They have no legitimacy, legality or popular support,” and to this is added the firm position of the international community. However, for him, The threats of imprisonment against Machado and González “must be viewed with great caution.” “Even more critical hours are coming because people do not seem to be willing to stop defending in the streets what they expressed at the polls and an eventual arbitrary arrest of Machado and/or González Urrutia, far from calming or frightening, could be a breaking point that generates even larger and more determined mobilizations.”

Even more critical hours are coming because people do not seem to be willing to stop defending in the streets what they expressed at the polls.

The opposition now has a challenging task, not only to demonstrate González Urrutia’s victory, but also to ensure that Maduro and his leadership can move forward with a negotiation process for a transition, otherwise, he will remain in power for another six years and in a questionable manner.

Venezuelans in the poorest areas of Caracas and in at least 17 of the 23 states remained in the streets last night. Democracy is in jeopardy, and thousands of Venezuelans, even those who were once members of Chavez’s party, seem unwilling to give in.

Ana Rodriguez Brazon

CORRESPONDENT OF EL TIEMPO

CARACAS