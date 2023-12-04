Venezuela voted to reaffirm its desire for sovereignty on the Essequibo territory now belonging to Guyana, but as always no one in Caracas can lay their hands on how many people actually went to the polls. The National Electoral Court (CNE) declared a turnout of almost ten million voters, equivalent to just under 50% of those entitledbut this data clashes with the images broadcast by the very few information channels not controlled by the government, which showed completely empty polling stations manned by the military.

Elections in Venezuela have been going like this for at least ten years: the government announces a result, the opposition contests it, it is impossible to know who is really right and the truth, as almost always happens, lies somewhere in the middle. President Nicolas Maduro called the referendum a successhighlighting its patriotic but non-partisan character, since at stake is an old territorial claim of Caracas: to take control of a region of 160,000 square kilometers belonging to neighboring Guyana, former British Guiana.

Essequibo is a natural paradise slightly larger than the size of Portugal where just 125,000 people live, to whom Venezuela promises to give citizenship because it considers them inhabitants of part of its territory. However, Maduro’s interest is not aimed at the inhabitants, but to enormous natural resources. In Guayana Essequiba, as he would like it to be called once the annexation is achieved, there are gold and diamond mines, while in its territorial waters there are large oil reserves currently being exploited from Exxon Mobil.

The discovery of deep sea deposits is recent and its exploitation has been recorded an impressive leap by Guyana in the two-year period 2021-2022, with a 62% increase in PIB. Yesterday’s referendum consisted of five clearly formulated questions to get a clear Yes from voters. The last question was the most “heavy” in political terms, since it asked voters whether they agree with the creation of a new state of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which will be called Guyana Essequiba. The result of the referendum was 95% Yes and now we will have to see what Maduro’s next moves will be. The authorities of Georgetown, obviously, do not intend to deprive themselves of 60% of their national territory, but they know that the country, which does not have an army but only a police force of 3,400 officers, could not respond to a possible military invasion Venezuelan.

In Brazil, meanwhile, are taking cover, strengthening its border between the two countries given that a hypothetical invasion would have to pass by land from the Brazilian state of Roraima. For many analysts, however, the whole issue is just a ploy by Maduro to demonstrate to the population and prepare for next year’s presidential elections, whenever and wherever there are free and democratic elections. The leader of the opposition Maria Corina Machado did not go to vote, stating that Venezuelans will never, ever accept a conflict to perpetuate Chavismo in power. Many remember the conflict of the Malvinas-Falkaand islands, wanted by the Argentine generals to keep alive a collapsing dictatorship. Everyone knows how it ended.