Among the political leaders amnestied, notably appears Roberto Marrero, right-hand man and chief of staff of Juan Guaido, leader of the Venezuelan opposition.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pardoned more than 100 opponents on Monday, August 31, including deputies and collaborators of opposition leader Juan Guaido, “with the aim of promoting national reconciliation”, three months of legislative elections that the opposition calls to boycott.

“A presidential pardon is granted to the citizens mentioned below”, Minister of Communication Jorge Rodriguez said earlier, reading a list of names during a press conference broadcast by state television. In this long list of 110 names are detained opponents. Others are free or in exile.

The government uses these graces “as currency” for “legitimize a farce”, that is to say the legislative elections of December 6 that the opposition intends to boycott, reacted Juan Guaido. “We do not pardon the innocent or those who have immunity “.

The most emblematic figure on this list is Roberto Marrero, Juan Guaido’s right-hand man and chief of staff. He had been arrested for “terrorism” and jailed in March 2019, two months after Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela, in January of that year.

Roberto Marrero was released on Monday evening, along with other opponents such as parliamentarians Gilber Caro and Renzo Prieto, fiercely anti-Maduro, or lawyer Antonia Turbay.

Since January 2019, Juan Guaido, whom nearly sixty countries recognized by the United States as interim head of state, has been trying to oust Nicolas Maduro from power. He believes that the socialist president, who enjoys the support of Cuba, China and Russia, is a “usurper” after his re-election “fraudulent” during the 2018 presidential election.