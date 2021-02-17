The Government of Nicolás Maduro was open this Wednesday to allow a private sector to operate for immunization against the coronavirus in Venezuela, as a way to counteract the “blockage” of resources that, he has said, has complicated the purchase of vaccines.

“Could be (…) in the middle of the battle against bad sanctions would not be “Maduro said at a press conference when asked about a private market for vaccines against covid-19 that in Venezuela accumulates 133,927 cases and 1,292 deaths.

The president thus entrusted the Presidential Commission for the Prevention and Control of covid-19, headed by the executive vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, to carry out a study together with the Ministry of Health to evaluate the possibility to allow the private market for vaccines.

Maduro repeatedly denounced that Venezuela has resources blocked in the United States and, although to a lesser extent, other countries, what has complicated the purchase of vaccines to immunize the population against the new coronavirus.

The situation has led the Government and representatives of the opposition led by Juan Guaidó they sit down to negotiate to agree on the purchase of vaccines and access the Covax mechanism, a global collaborative initiative that seeks to accelerate the development of treatments, tests and prevention methods for covid-19.

Guaidó said he was willing to look for the resources so that your country can enter the program, but that its implementation depends on the Maduro government accepting the scheme of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which coordinates this mechanism in the region.

Maduro indicated today that the negotiation “is in full swing” and that he hoped it would culminate in a favorable and successful manner.

“We gave everything we have to give and we are just waiting for you release the 300 million dollars from the Bank of England to buy the vaccines, “he said.

But the head of state has also turned to his ally Russia to acquire 10 million of the Sputnik V vaccine and from which a first batch of 100,000 doses arrived last Saturday that will begin to be applied to health personnel tomorrow Thursday.

“We have approved the Sputnik V vaccine because our scientific studies have proven its total, absolute safety,” he stressed.

Among the priority sectors for vaccination also there are “the 14,000 house-to-house visiting brigades”, who have monitored the infections, the “social work personnel who are permanently visiting homes, attending to needs” and the “security personnel who walk in the streets protecting people.”

The government authorities and the deputies of Parliament, most of whom are related to Chavismo, will also be immunized, while Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, also a deputy, will be vaccinated as soon as possible.

As reported, the investment to acquire these 10 million vaccines was 200 million dollars.

“They should arrive in this four-month period progressively, we hope that all that evolves well,” he said.

Maduro expects that by April Venezuela is in “a mass vaccination phase”, and that the country can count on the vaccines developed by Cuba, China, Russia and the COVAX mechanism, although he stressed that it will be the National Institute of Hygiene “who will have the last word” about their possible approval.

Source: EFE

