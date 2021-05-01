The Venezuelan government of Nicolás Maduro announced this Saturday, on Labor Day, an increase in the minimum wage of almost 300%, which however is not enough for a kilo of meat, in the midst of the galloping hyperinflation.

“An increase in the minimum wage to 7 million bolivars comes into effect”, equivalent to 2.5 dollars, informed the Minister of Labor, Eduardo Piñate, before a concentration of followers of Chavismo in an act on the occasion of May 1.

The salary, which increased 288.8% compared to the current one of 1.8 million, is complemented by a Food bond of “3 million bolivars, to reach a” minimum income of 10 million bolivars.

The amount is insufficient to thereby recover the purchasing power of Venezuelans, who are suffering the worst crisis in the modern history of their country.

The 10 million fall short to buy a kilo of meat, of 3.75 dollars, in a dollarized economy, which is going through its fourth year of hyperinflation and eighth in recession.

Wholesale Car Market in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo: EFE.

A carton of 30 eggs, for example, is worth 11 million bolivars, the same as a kilo of cheese, above the minimum income.

These prices may rise in supermarkets in affluent areas of Caracas, where prices are now reflected in dollars, the de facto currency, managed not only by formal merchants, but also by street vendors.

The announcement was rejected by political leaders such as Henrique Capriles, a former presidential candidate who described the salary increase as “one more mockery of our workers.” “And the hardest hit are precisely those who work in the public administration. At least the private sector stopped taking as a reference the hungry minimum wage. Another sector that suffers are pensioners! “, He exclaimed.

One more mockery of our workers! And the hardest hit are precisely those who work in the public administration. At least the private sector stopped taking the starving minimum wage as a reference. Another sector that suffers are pensioners! https://t.co/HqMJ3Msavz – Henrique Capriles R. (@hcapriles) May 1, 2021

Likewise, the economist, Ángel García Banchs, warned that the increase will generate “more inflation in bolivars and probably also in dollar terms.”

“The rise in wages at a rate higher than productivity causes inflation. We must remove the drug traffickers, put the salary on hold and lower the exchange rate to end the artificial hyperinflation of these gangsters,” he said.

More inflation in Bs and probably also in terms of $. Increasing wages at a rate higher than productivity causes inflation. We must remove the drug traffickers, put the salary on hold and lower the exchange rate to end the artificial hyperinflation of these gangsters. pic.twitter.com/zcpH78nYNf – Ángel García Banchs (@garciabanchs) May 1, 2021

Also, the economist Jesús Casique, asserted that “the only way to increase the real wage is to respect private property, legal security, stimulate investments to promote production and productivity, generate confidence to move from an economy of controls to one of stimuli “.

“It is not the best news for a May 1,” he told AFP the economist César Aristimuño. “Although it is true that it generates a small incentive for many Venezuelans, in the end what we are going to see is a greater rise in prices, unfortunately.”

“As long as we do not generate an industrial, social, economic growth policy, it will be very difficult for us to give Venezuelans purchasing power through wages,” he added. “There is no way to chase inflation in a hyperinflationary economy through increasing wages and salaries.”

Venezuela registers an economic collapse accentuated by hyperinflation, which registers an interannual rate of 3,867%, according to the Finance Observatory, but which the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects at 5,500%, at the end of 2021.

The government of Nicolás Maduro, hit by international sanctions, led by the United States, which ignores him and promotes his departure, had stopped announcing salary increases with great fanfare as in the era of his predecessor Hugo Chávez. In fact, the latest increase was not even officially published.