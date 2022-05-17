Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro once again accused the Colombian government of carrying out a plan to attack the country. On this occasion, he assured that the Colombian president, Iván Duque wants to hire criminals to throw grenades at police stations in Venezuela.

(Also read: What is Maduro looking for with the privatization of companies in Venezuela?)

“Iván Duque from Colombia has put together a plan and has invested several million dollars to hire criminals who launch grenades, bombs and bullet attacks at police centers and military centers as drug trafficker Pablo Escobar did against the police in Medellín,” Maduro said. on national television Monday night.

According to Maduro, “the plan” seeks to socially “destabilize” Venezuela right in the middle of what he has called the economic recovery that is taking place in the country.

Over the weekend, two police officers were injured in Cota 905, a neighborhood in Caracas that was under the control of the criminal nicknamed “El Koki” and who was neutralized by police forces at the beginning of the year. The two uniformed men were in command when a grenade was thrown by criminals who are presumed to be regrouping.

To “counteract” the alleged plan from the neighboring country, the Venezuelan president announced that he will relaunch the so-called Peace Quadrants, which are citizen security mechanisms implemented a few years ago.

(Also read: Venezuela: what the opposition discussed in a ‘secret debate’ in Panama)

For Maduro, this relaunch is given for “the fight against criminal gangs and to neutralize the plans that come from Colombia to assassinate

Changes in the Venezuelan cabinet

During the speech, Maduro was accompanied by the Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, the First Lady Cilia Flores, the Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino López, the Minister of the Interior and Justice Remigio Ceballos and the Governor of the state of Miranda Héctor Rodríguez. He took the opportunity to announce changes in the cabinet.

The new ministers are: Francisco Torrealba, who served as a deputy of the National Assembly presided over by Jorge Rodríguez, now it will be in the Ministry of Labor. Hipólito Abreu leaves the Ministry of Transport and assumes the Ministry of Industries.

Ramón Velásquez Araguayán, served as Deputy Minister of Transportation and President of the state airline Conviasa. He will now be in the Transportation portfolio.

Carlos Farías replaces Félix Plasencia as Chancellor of the Republic. Farías had served for five years as Venezuela’s ambassador to Russia. Plasencia lasted only nine months in office. “Plasencia is going to other responsibilities in the future of Venezuelan investments,” Maduro said.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

More news

Venezuelan opposition will choose presidential candidate in 2023

Maduro authorizes public companies to be listed on the Stock Exchange