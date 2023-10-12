Venezuela is negotiating with the United States to include the state airline Conviasa, sanctioned by Washington, in an agreement reached for the “direct repatriation” of Venezuelan migrants from US territory, reported the Ministry of Transportation.

“Conviasa is still not included in the formula,” the head of that portfolio, Ramón Velásquez Araguayán, told the press.

“We are in negotiation and we hope that later the technical coordinations will be clarified and the airlines agreed upon by the governments will enter into this air bridge.”

Washington reported last Thursday the agreement with Caracas to resume deportations, at a time when Democratic President Joe Biden, candidate for re-election in 2024, is under strong pressure, not only from the Republicans, who accuse him of causing a crisis on the border with Mexicobut also of Democrats leading cities overflowed by migrants, such as New York or Chicago.

His counterpart from Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, celebrated the agreement, which he considered will allow “regularizing the issue of migration” with the United States, a country that formally disowns him as president by considering his re-election in 2018 fraudulent, as the Venezuelan opposition denounced. .

The Conviasa airline has been the target of sanctions since 2020. Repatriations will be carried out with direct flights through the “Vuelta a la Patria” program, the Chavista government’s plan for the return of migrants, whichAccording to Maduro, he has taken more than 400,000 Venezuelans back to the Caribbean country from several Latin American nations. The UN estimates that more than seven million Venezuelans have migrated fleeing a serious political and economic crisis.

The Venezuelan government casts doubt on the figure, stating that some two million left the country and has blamed US financial sanctions to try to force Maduro out of power.

The United States border patrol has reported more than 100,000 cases of capture of undocumented Venezuelans from May to the end of August of this year, compared to 43,000 in the same period in 2022.

Biden offered immigration protection to 472,000 Venezuelans for 18 months so that they can obtain residence and work permits, but it only applies to those who arrived in the country before July 31, 2023.

