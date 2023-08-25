After several months, finally this Thursday the new directive of the

National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela. Of the five main rectors, three are allies of the Government of Nicolás Madurothe same as the previous management.

In theory, this new CNE will have the task of carrying out the 2024 presidential elections in which, for the ruling party, Nicolás Maduro will compete and for the opposition, it will depend on who is elected in the primaries on October 22 and who is not disqualified from participating. .

The board is made up of comptroller Elvis Amoroso, an official who disqualified opposition leaders such as María Corina Machado or Henrique Capriles from holding public office.

The other two linked to the ruling party are Rosalba Gil and Carlos Quintero. Gil former secretary of the National Assembly and Quintero previously served in the electoral authority. Amoroso and Quintero were included in a list of Venezuelan officials sanctioned by the US in 2017 for “undermine electoral processes, media censorship or corruption in the food programs administered by the Government in Venezuela”.

Aimé Nogal and Juan Carlos Delpino are linked to the opposition. The first was in the ranks of the Un Nuevo Tiempo party and the second in Acción Democrática.

The person in charge of disqualifying the opposition leaders is the one who puts Maduro in the CNE. Maduro and his dictatorship do not even trust his shadow, which is why they appoint an unconditional and accomplice to dirty tasks. The answer has to be unity, strengthening the primary and organization. https://t.co/Czs6tW42UT — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) August 24, 2023

It will be this Friday when it is known how their functions will be distributed, but it is estimated that Amoroso assumes the presidency of the organization.

“Do you swear to carry out impeccably (…) the next elections of singular importance that will be held in the years 2024 and 2025? If they do so, may God and the country, their daughters and sons, reward you, otherwise, they will demand it of you. You are invested as rectors,” said the president of parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, when swearing in the officials.

