Entering room 600 (now converted into a museum) gave me chills. Nuremberg (Germany) is arguably the birthplace of international criminal justice. Between 1945 and 1946, the authorities tried and convicted senior Nazi commanders for their role in war crimes and crimes against humanity. The trials were in the same wood-panelled room where I attended, in October, the Nuremberg Forum 2022, a conference that examines the history of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its fight against impunity for serious crimes.

As I listened to these discussions, I was aware of the atrocities that shaped my own family’s history. My Jewish grandfather fled from Poland to Argentina shortly before World War II. In what must have been a chilling déjà vu, my grandparents and parents had to escape the dictatorship that took over Argentina from 1976 to 1983. Venezuela, by then a beacon of democracy, welcomed them all, and I was born in Caracas.

Now times have changed, and the ICC is looking to Venezuela, where the repressive regime led by Nicolás Maduro is making enormous efforts to avoid accountability for its abuses. The Court must maintain a delicate balance between pursuing its own investigation and persuading the Venezuelan authorities to do so themselves. Efforts to encourage the country’s judiciary to investigate and prosecute human rights abuses have so far failed to produce any significant results, as the Venezuelan judiciary remains dysfunctional and lacks independence.

The role of the ICC in bringing justice on behalf of the victims of the Maduro government is determined by its nature. The ICC is a court of last resort. To move forward with an investigation, your Prosecutor’s Office must first conclude that national courts are not actually investigating or prosecuting alleged serious international crimes. This is the key known as the “principle of complementarity” under the Rome Statute (constitutive instrument of the ICC), which maintains the main responsibility for justice in national authorities.

But historically, the prosecutor’s office has articulated an additional political goal: to serve as a catalyst for justice at the national level. This hasn’t always been popular, but it can be a way to extend the ICC’s impact far beyond the cases it can take on on its own.

The idea is that when national authorities declare their willingness to carry out investigations, the ICC can help stimulate the development of investigations within a nation’s own criminal justice system.

In doing this, the Court must open a space for the national authorities to do their work while they are observed, while the Court proceeds with its own analysis and an eventual determination of whether or not to continue with the investigation. For example, the ICC managed to catalyze some important steps in national justice during its preliminary examination in Colombia, which began in 2004 and remained open until 2021.



Getting the balance right is quite difficult. Delays, intended to give national authorities space to act, can backfire by allowing them to stall their own proceedings or even obstruct the work of the ICC. This, in turn, can lead to the perception that the ICC is legitimizing impunity. Past experience shows that ICC influence is more constructive if authorities feel pressure that an ICC investigation can proceed in the absence of an investigation of their own.

The case of Venezuela

How is the ICC managing this delicate balance in Venezuela? It opened a preliminary examination in 2018 and a formal investigation in 2021, and last November, Karim Khan, the ICC prosecutor, requested authorization to resume his investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in Venezuela, including imprisonment, torture, sexual violence and persecution for political reasons. The investigation had been suspended in April, when the Venezuelan authorities, in a desperate attempt to delay it, argued that they were already investigating the crimes.

Having visited Venezuela twice, Khan concluded that the Venezuelan authorities were not investigating the “patterns and policies” of alleged crimes against humanity, but that internal proceedings appeared to focus on members of the low-level security forces and mainly on offenses considered to be of ‘minor’ gravity.

Nearly 70 percent of the 893 reported cases under investigation, the prosecutor noted, are in a preliminary investigation stage, and “progressive investigative steps” are evident in just 28. Legal reforms undertaken by the Maduro government, concluded, “they remain insufficient in scope or have not yet had any concrete impact on potentially relevant proceedings.”

Unsurprisingly, the Venezuelan authorities quickly rejected the submission. The ICC Pre-Trial Chamber has invited victims, including relatives of those killed by security forces, those arbitrarily detained, and those who have been tortured by security forces, to submit their views and observations. He has also set a deadline for the Venezuelan authorities to respond to the prosecutor’s request until February 2023, before he rules on whether his office can continue with the investigation. It remains to be seen how the judges will rule.

ICC interactions with national systems are complex, but this cooperation is crucial to maintaining accountability. In line with the idea of ​​’positive complementarity’, the ICC prosecutor has indicated his interest in cooperating with the Venezuelan authorities in efforts to reform the judiciary in parallel with the Court’s own investigation.

But for now, avenues of accountability remain blocked in Venezuela, where a dysfunctional judiciary and a lack of independence can significantly limit what the ICC can achieve when it comes to furthering national justice.

The judiciary ceased to function as an independent branch of government when former President Hugo Chávez and his supporters in the National Assembly took over the Supreme Court in 2004. Supreme Court justices, who have a say in the selection and removal of lower court judges, have openly rejected the separation of powers and have consistently defended abusive policies and practices. Some were recently re-elected, on the basis of the regime’s judicial reform to supposedly strengthen judicial independence.

International attention has focused on the resumption of political negotiations between the Maduro government and the Venezuelan opposition. This is for good reason: such negotiations are essential to protect rights in the country. But it is equally important to continue to carry out international scrutiny of the abuses, so that victims can eventually have access to justice, and also to create the right incentives for political negotiations to result in a successful democratic transition.

TAMARA TARACIUK BRONER

Americas Quarterly