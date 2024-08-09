“Just criticize Maduro on social media and they come and get you at home: they round up everyone, even the elderly”. So Andrea Di Giuseppe, deputy of Brothers of Italy elected abroadtells Adnkronos about the price of repression that the Italian community in Venezuela is paying, about one and a half million people at risk. “I receive 30-40 phone calls a day: the last one was from a 79-year-old man who borrowed a cell phone because he didn’t even have the money to call me: his only crime? He had written a post in favor of the opposition at the time of the elections,” Di Giuseppe denounces.

The arrest of Venezuelan opposition MP Williams Davila, who was arrested a few hours after the interview given to Adnkronos, “caused more of a stir because he is a representative of the people, but every day there are hundreds and hundreds of cases: elderly people, sometimes poor people, ordinary people, contact me in short,” explains the Italian MP.

This is a repression, he adds, that recalls “the worst times of Tito, but there is an aggravating factor: ideology has absolutely nothing to do with it, the Venezuelan regime is an oligarchy of damned drug traffickers, composed of generals and members of the government, which aims to maintain the status quo to the detriment of the poor people”. The situation, he explains, “risks getting worse if this time we do not take a position of iron condemnation of this regime”, he continues.

“The Five Stars continue to be Maduro’s friends, because they are enormously ignorant: it is already serious to support a communist regime, let alone drug traffickers”, he then comments to Adnkronos on the position of the Five Stars on the Maduro government. “The ideological part has little to do with it, in Venezuela a group of criminals governs that protects its own financial interests and strenuously defends the status quo with repression”, he underlines.

“The 5 Star Movement and Conte today have not said a single word about the repression that our community is suffering – about one and a half million people – because they know nothing: I don’t even want to say that they are pro-communists (and they are) but the biggest problem is that they are ignorant: they don’t even know what Venezuela is”.

The situation in the country, the deputy explains, has even worsened since the days of Chavez: “At least he had an ideology. Maduro is simply the head of a group of drug traffickers,” he concludes.