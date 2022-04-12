Venezuela has registered at least 320 deaths in protests since the coup d’etat of April 11, 2002 against the then president, Hugo Cháveza “lethality” that “increased exponentially” since 2014, with Nicolás Maduro in the presidency, according to data from the NGO Provea.

“The Bolivarian project –which discursively claimed the right to peaceful demonstration– not only refined the legal mechanisms to restrict its exercise; it also dramatically increased the lethality exercised against those who express their discontent in the streets, ”said the NGO in a note released through its website.

Also, he pointed out that A total of 9,138 people were injured in the context of demonstrations between 2002 and 2020.

“The excessive use of force against the demonstrators, added to the absence of a comprehensive policy of reparation for the victims (…), keeps almost all cases in impunity and subjects hundreds of victims to physical and mental suffering. people,” said this organization.

According to Provea, on April 11, 2002, a “prolonged process of criminalization and obstruction to the exercise of human rights began. to association, assembly and peaceful demonstration”.

“The creation of exclusion zones to hinder the exercise of the right to peaceful assembly and association is today one of the most negative legacies of the management of Hugo Chávez, now continued by Nicolás Maduro,” he asserted.

In the last 20 years, “the presence of armed civilians to attack demonstrations has become more and more frequent,” the NGO noted.

EFE