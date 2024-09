Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López | Photo: Rayner Peña R./EFE.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López said, without providing evidence, that the blackout that affected much of the country last week was an “attempted coup d’état” against the regime of Nicolás Maduro.

In statements made this Tuesday (3) during an event in Venezuela about “US intervention in the electoral system as a technique for a coup d’état in 2024”, the minister of the Chavista regime reiterated his loyalty to the dictator Maduro and highlighted that the blackout that occurred on Friday (30) was the result of an attack on the country’s electrical system and that this was part of an “attempted coup d’état” against the Venezuelan regime that is still ongoing.

“Last Friday, we received an attack on the national electrical system, which was not only on the electrical system itself, but also on water, communications and everything that implies paralyzing a country and depriving it of its electricity. […] We have just seen, it is a coup d’état that has no end; that is in full development and we see how it is becoming international; the coup d’état is becoming international, it was well planned and intends to disturb the conscience of Venezuelans”, said the Maduro ally.

According to Padrino López, the alleged attack on the electricity system is part of a “larger strategy” that seeks to “destabilize Venezuela” and compromise “national sovereignty.” The minister pointed out that the alleged coup against dictator Maduro has the support of “foreign actors” and indicated the United States as one of the main culprits behind this “attempt to fragment” the Venezuelan state and destroy “democracy in the country.”

According to information from the portal Cocuyo EffectPadrino López said that “civic-military unity” will be essential to confront the alleged “destabilization attempts.” He reiterated that dictator Maduro will not cede power and that the Chavista was the winner of the elections held on July 28.