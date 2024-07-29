Venezuela | Millions voted in Venezuela on Sunday – Opposition leader urged to stay at polling stations to monitor the counting process

Venezuela|The opposition sent around 90,000 volunteer election observers to polling stations across the country.

Millions Venezuelans voted on Sunday in presidential elections, which have been described as the most significant for the autocratic president who has held power for 11 years Nicolás Maduro during the period of the Socialist Party, reports news agency AFP.

Maduro, 61, who is seeking a third extended term as president, signed in June with several other candidates a document in which the presidential candidates promise to respect the result of next month’s election.

However, since then he has threatened citizens with violence, unless he wins. Maduro has spoken of a “massacre” and the possibility of a “civil war.”

Independent according to opinion polls, Sunday’s vote may put an end to the 25-year-old for chavismo, to the left-wing populist line continued by Maduro. It was started by a controversial president Hugo Chávezduring which Venezuela managed to improve the position of the poor and invested in education.

However, some analysts believe that the president would not admit his defeat to the opposition candidate Edmundo González to Urrutia74. González has had a clear lead in opinion polls.

The candidate chosen by the opposition parties instead of González was initially a value and economic liberal María Corina Machado. However, Machado’s nomination was denied. The reason was corruption allegations, which are widely considered to be political.

Machado urged those who voted in the country’s presidential election on Sunday to stay at the polling stations to monitor the counting process.

Machado told voters the process is meant to be public by law.

The polling stations officially closed at 1 a.m. Finnish time, but people in line were still allowed to cast their votes.

The opposition had sent around 90,000 volunteer election observers to polling stations across the country.

“We pray that they will not steal the election. They have always done that,” a voter in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas Mercedes Henriquez told an AFP reporter who was there.

The results are expected during the night before Monday.