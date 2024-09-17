The International Fact-Finding Mission in Venezuela He said on Tuesday that, after the disputed elections of July 28, “The State reactivated and intensified the harshest and most violent form of its repressive machinery,” in order to silence protests against the results announced by the National Electoral Council, which declared President Nicolás Maduro the winner.

In its report published in GenevaThe Mission notes that the authorities, “in a conscious and planned manner”carried out actions to dismantle the political opposition, inhibit the dissemination of independent information and prevent peaceful protest, and maintains that “the brutality of the repression continues to generate a climate of widespread fear in the population.”

He also asserts that this conduct marked a new milestone in the deterioration of the rule of law, since state institutions “abandoned all appearance of independence and openly submitted to the Executive.”

In line with the findings of its four previous reports, the Mission determined that several of the violent practices committed against critics, protesters and opponents may constitute crimes against humanity, since they were not isolated incidents but rather the result of the implementation of a coordinated plan to “silence, discourage and suffocate” the opposition.

This time, howeverThe Mission went further by stating that some of these violations, such as arbitrary detention, torture and sexual violence, taken together, “constitute the crime against humanity of politically motivated persecution.”

Since the Government of Venezuela has refused to cooperate with the Mission since its creation in 2019, and has of course refused its entry into the national territory. Accessing information and testimonies is a long and expensive process, which is why its findings on post-election violence are still preliminary.

However, he has been able to identify some patterns consistent with the type of repression that the Government has been exercising against opponents and civil society in the recent past.

Nicolas Maduro. Photo:AFP

Arbitrary detentions

For example, during the campaign, from 4 to 25 July, the Mission documented the arrest of 121 people, including members or sympathisers of Vente Venezuela and other opposition parties, but also owners or employees of companies that provided technical or logistical services for the opposition’s electoral events. Most of these people were released without charge.

Following the elections, the authorities launched what the Mission describes as “an unprecedented campaign of mass and indiscriminate arrests”, accompanied by selective arrests of opponents and representatives of civil society, comparable only, according to the Mission, to those that occurred during the protests of 2014, 2017 and 2019.

Investigators are gathering information to corroborate the cases, which differ according to NGO and government figures.What they did manage to identify is that the arrests took place in two main scenarios.

First, in the context of spontaneous protests following the announcement of the election results, between 29 and 31 July. According to the report, this included mass and indiscriminate arrests, in which passers-by who had nothing to do with the demonstrations were also deprived of their liberty.

Venezuelans await the arrival of Edmundo González at the military airport in Torrejón de Ardoz, Spain. Photo:AFP

The second is within the framework of the so-called Tun Tun operation.in which people who protested in the street or on social media and were identified by the authorities or reported by people close to the Government were arrested in their homes. These types of arrests, the Mission says, were made without valid court orders or in the absence of an obvious legal basis.

Regarding deaths in protests, the Mission has documented 25 cases and, although it clarifies that it has not been able to sufficiently verify who the perpetrators were, it was able to confirm the presence of armed civilians interacting with security forces at the protest sites, and that members of both the Bolivarian National Guard and the Bolivarian National Police used firearms to repress the protesters.

Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez at the protests in Caracas. Photo:AFP

Torture and sexual violence

Furthermore, the Mission identified that sexual and gender-based violence has increased in the context of post-electoral repression, and that these types of violations occur mainly during arrests, interrogations and stays in detention centres. As is often the case, women and girls are the main victims of these acts, which include threats of rape, groping or forced nudity.

In its report, the Mission notes that due to limited access to information and fear of reprisals by victims and their families, it is possible that most cases of torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment have not yet been reported.

However, given that the period of the investigation runs from September 1, 2023 to August 31, 2024, it was able to confirm that, prior to the elections, in at least seven cases the authorities committed acts of torture.

Many other equally serious violations that occurred during this period are recorded in the report that will be presented on 20 September in Geneva to the UN Human Rights Council, where it will be discussed with member states and observers, as well as with representatives of civil society.

Photograph provided by Miraflores Press of the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Photo:EFE

What is the International Fact-Finding Mission in Venezuela?

In 2019, the Human Rights Council created this mechanism headed by three experts in international law to monitor human rights violations committed in the State since 2014.

Since its establishment, it has been chaired by the Portuguese jurist Marta Valiñas. Together with her, the Chilean Francisco Cox and, more recently, the Argentine Patricia Tappatá have presented five reports in which they have addressed different dimensions of the violations of civil and political rights of which citizens in Venezuela have been victims.

In October, when the current session of the Council concludes, its 43 member States will have to decide whether to extend the mandate of this Mission, which has been strongly opposed by the Venezuelan State, which has never cooperated with it and whose reports it has systematically disqualified, considering them spurious and in violation of national sovereignty.

Carmen Lucia Castano

For THE TIME

Geneva