The anti-Chavista leader Maria Corina Machado This Sunday he thanked the Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz for his support in “these decisive hours” for Venezuela before the presidential elections on July 28, after the artist published a message of support on the social network X.

“Alejandro, you can’t imagine how much we value your support in these decisive hours for the future of Venezuelans. We will always remember how you have accompanied us throughout these hard years,” Machado wrote in X.

In her message, the former deputy assured that a fight is being carried out that “transcends the electoral”, since it is also “existential and spiritual”, and expressed her confidence in the victory of the main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD). ), whose candidate is former ambassador Edmundo González Urrutia.

Alejandro, you can’t imagine how much we value your support in these decisive hours for the future of Venezuelans. We will always remember how you have accompanied us throughout these hard years. Our fight transcends the electoral; It is an existential and spiritual struggle, and that is why… https://t.co/ENblPWNoyt — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) June 23, 2024

“Your voice is a very powerful lever for the world to listen to us and act. There are only 35 days left until the big day,” he added in his response to the Spanish singer, who, in reference to the anti-Chavista, wrote that “there are names that are keys capable of opening the doors to a hopeful future”, a message that he published along with an interview by Machado in a Spanish media.

Sanz has been a critic of the Government of Chavista President Nicolás Maduro and He has spoken out on other occasions in support of the opposition and Venezuelans who have emigrated from the country.

In February 2019, he participated, along with thirty artists from different countries, in the “Venezuela Aid Live” concert, which was held in the Colombian city of Cúcuta, with messages in favor of freedom and hope towards the Caribbean country. .

The Spanish interpreter then assured that his relationship with Venezuela is like that of “those two boyfriends who do not see each other but who miss and long for each other all the time”, and made reference to all the Venezuelans who have emigrated from the country, “who are out of their home, their land and they cannot enjoy the country they have.

Former Venezuelan representative María Corina Machado. Photo:EFE

González is committed to guaranteeing opportunities for young people

The Caribbean nation is preparing to hold, in just over a month, the presidential elections, in which a dozen candidates will compete, including the current head of state, Nicolás Maduro, who is seeking his second re-election.

González Urrutia, presidential candidate of the main opposition coalition in Venezuela – the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – committed this Saturday to guarantee “opportunities for all” the country’s young people if they win the elections on July 28.

Edmundo González Urrutia. Photo:AFP

“With 36 days until the grand final, we had a pleasant meeting with young people committed to the future of the country. We are going to build the conditions so that they can develop their talents here and not have to leave,” he said.

In his opinion, on July 28 “a new Venezuela opens and all young people will have an important role to play,” which is why he reaffirmed, on behalf of the PUD and the leader of the bloc, former deputy María Corina Machado, the commitment to building the country of “reunion and a future of opportunities for all.”

The presidential candidate urged young people to “maintain enthusiasm” so that, on election day, the opposition he represents obtains a “resounding victory” that allows “the reconstruction” of the nation.

“However, we must not fall into triumphalism and I invite you, with that same enthusiasm, to cast your vote and ensure that the result is consecrated and dedicated to all of Venezuela. That will be the victory of all of you,” said González Urrutia, quoted in a press release.