First modification:
The Venezuelan opposition is waiting for Justice to empower them politically. The candidate for the 2024 presidential elections María Corina Machado presented an appeal against political disqualification for 15 years and assured that she will go to the end. The United States has followed the candidacy very closely and has constantly threatened Venezuela with reviewing the imposed sanctions.
#Venezuela #María #Corina #Machado #requested #review #political #disqualification
Leave a Reply