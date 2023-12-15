The opposition Maria Corina Machadopresidential candidatel in Venezuela for the opposition, went this Friday – last day of the deadline – to the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) to request a review of his political disqualification, even though he had indicated that he would not do so.

Through the X account of the United States Embassy in Venezuela, based in Colombia, the information was released, which was later corroborated by the press who went to the Supreme Court and met with Machado and his lawyers.

Machado assured that “the ball was in Maduro's hands,” rstating that she had already completed the requested steps to be able to run in the presidential elections in 2024.

“We applaud María Corina Machado and the other candidates for their courage and willingness to appeal their disqualifications. Now it is up to Nicolás Maduro's representatives to demonstrate their commitment to competitive and inclusive elections”was the message from the Embassy in X.

The decision was a surprise because until yesterday, December 14, when he gave an interview to EL TIEMPO, iHe insisted that he would not go to the TSJ, as he had stated throughout the process.

Machado's refusal was argued by saying that her disqualification had never been notified and that it had been resolved by Venezuelans when she was elected with 2.3 million votes in the primaries on April 22.

ANA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS