Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been chosen to run for a third consecutive term in the July 28 elections, a senior official in the ruling party announced Monday.

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela concluded a vote to choose Maduro as its presidential candidate, according to Diosdado Cabello, who is considered the second-in-command in the ruling party.

Maduro, 61, has not made any announcements, but he is widely expected to seek a third term in which his main rival has been eliminated.

The National Electoral Council of Venezuela announced that the presidential elections will be held on July 28.