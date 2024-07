– Episode of the 15 Minutos podcast talks about the new threats from dictator Nicolás Maduro, on the eve of the presidential election in Venezuela

*) Since Chavismo has been in power, any election in Venezuela has to be viewed with great suspicion. To date, there have been several elections fakeinvolving fraud and disqualification, arrest and persecution of opponents.

The presidential election is scheduled for July 28. After the (once again) disqualification of the main opposition candidates, the position of opponent of dictator Nicolás Maduro in the race is being occupied by Edmundo González Urrutia, from the Democratic Unitary Platform.

It turns out that, as the day of the election approaches, Maduro seems to be raising his tone and, once again, appealing. Even with words that seem to be an incitement to violence.

In recent days, in addition to the dictator saying that there would be a “bloodbath” in the event of defeat, there have also been attacks on vehicles belonging to the entourage of opponent Maria Corina Machado and the arrest of one of her advisors, who was responsible for security.

This episode of podcast 15 Minutes talks about the new threats from dictator Nicolás Maduro, on the eve of the presidential election in Venezuela. The guest is Fabio Galão, from the World team at Gazeta do Povo.

