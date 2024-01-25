Venezuela | Maduro threatens: There may not be an election

Maduro has promised Venezuela free elections in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

Venezuela leading Nicolás Maduro warned on Thursday that the agreement between his government and the opposition to hold the election was in danger of collapsing. Maduro justified the matter with “conspiracies” against himself, reports the news agency Reuters, among others.

Authorities on Monday arrested 32 civilians and soldiers accused of an alleged US-backed plot to assassinate Maduro. Maduro, who represents the Socialist Party, claimed that the “right wing”, by which he usually means the opposition, was behind the plot.

Elections the cancellation would also have an increased international significance, since the United States has eased sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports in particular in return for Maduro's promise to guarantee free elections in the second half of this year.

Venezuela has the largest known oil reserves in the world, but its oil production has collapsed and its oil industry has decayed, primarily due to the neglect and corruption of the socialist regime, and secondarily due to international sanctions.

The greater part of the sanctions stems from Maduro's clinging to power after show elections in 2019.

The United States has warned that it may reinstate sanctions if Maduro reneges on his promises. It has also demanded that the government cancel the bans on opposition politicians and release political prisoners.

of Venezuela the government has still not lifted the suspension From María Corina Machadowhich the opposition front has chosen as its joint candidate for the presidential election against Maduro.

Authorities have linked Machado to an alleged plot to assassinate Maduro.

On Tuesday, thousands of people demonstrated in support of the government. On the same day, Machado's party office was ransacked and two party members were kidnapped, said Machado. According to the news agency AFP, he accused the government of intimidating the opposition.

Opposition presidential candidate María Corina Machado addressed her supporters at a rally on the 66th anniversary of the popular uprising that toppled the military dictatorship on Tuesday.

