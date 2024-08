Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro | Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The Nicolás Maduro regime has intensified its repression in Venezuela, now with a frightening strategy of marking opponents’ homes in a popular Caracas neighborhood.

According to information from the Argentine portal Infobaeimages that circulated on social media over the weekend show houses of opponents located in the 23 de Enero (January 23) neighborhood, one of the best known in the capital, marked with an X.

According to the portal, the tactic aims to intimidate residents and prevent new demonstrations against the regime, which have been taking place in Venezuela since the end of the presidential elections held on July 28, where dictator Maduro was announced as the winner, although the opposition categorically stated that he manipulated the results.

The act of the Chavista regime has already been denounced before the International Criminal Court (ICC) by Tamara Sujú, a Venezuelan lawyer specializing in human rights.

In a post made on XSujú said that “tyranny acts using methods reminiscent of the Nazis to systematically persecute Venezuelans.”

Maduro’s repression against opponents has already resulted in the arrest of 1,300 people, including 170 women and 116 teenagers.