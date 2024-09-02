Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado denounced on her social media that Nicolás Maduro’s regime has committed “state terrorism” against minors in the country, the Argentine portal reported this Sunday (1st). Infobae.

According to information from the NGO Foro Penal, since the electoral fraud perpetrated by Chavismo on July 28, more than 100 minors who participated in protests against dictator Nicolás Maduro have been detained under conditions that Machado describes as “violent and inhumane.” On Sunday, Foro Penal said 86 minors have already been released, still under “restrictions.”

According to the opposition, most of the minors imprisoned by the Chavista regime were isolated from their families and deprived of access to legal defense, facing treatment that María Corina considered “unprecedented in the recent history of Venezuela.”

The opposition leader, according to the Infobaemade a point of highlighting through a post on X the case of Victoria, a 16-year-old girl who, according to her, was kidnapped on July 29 and had no access to lawyers. Machado also mentioned other cases involving minors who suffered serious neurological problems after being detained.

“Lauriannys, a 16-year-old girl who had recently graduated from high school, was arrested on August 14 after being reported by an employee of the Carúpano City Hall. She was accused of forwarding a message via WhatsApp after July 28. That night, a group of government employees forcibly removed her from her home as if she were a criminal. Due to the impact of what happened, Lauriannys began to feel unwell and suffered a collapse that caused brain damage, requiring urgent transport to a health center. There, she was prosecuted without the right to defense for instigating hatred, receiving a sentence of 24 years in prison,” said the opposition leader in X, according to the portal Digital News.

Machado expressed her grief as a mother, criticizing the Maduro regime, which she said is forcing young people into “exile and poverty.” In addition, she said, the Chavista regime is subjecting the country’s young people to violence and imprisonment.

“We demand the freedom of all these young people and all political prisoners,” Machado said at X, as reported by Infobae.