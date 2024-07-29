Venezuelan President Nicolas Madurohas been re-elected with 51.2% of the votes, according to the announcement made by the National Electoral Council (CNE) in the early hours of Monday, six hours after the polling stations closed. vote.

Ripein a speech before a crew in front of Miraflores Palace, celebrated his victory and dismissed the opposition’s complaints about irregularities in the electoral count, attributing any delay in the results to a supposed “massive Attack” to the CNE transmission system.

Maduro during his speech to a crowd in front of the Miraflores Palace. Photos: EFE

According to Maduro, this attack was designed to prevent the release of the official bulletin of resultsa claim that has been supported by Elvis Amoroso, president of the CNE and co-founder of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

Amoroso said the incident involved a “massive hack” originating from a country not specified by the president, leaving subsequent investigations to the Attorney General’s Office.

The re-elected president called for respect for “the sovereign life of Venezuela and the popular will”while the opposition, led by Edmundo González, who obtained 44.2% of the votes, criticized the lack of transparency in the process and the difficulty in accessing the electoral records.

This situation has triggered a series of international criticisms and calls for monitoring electoral integrity in the country.

Maduro’s statement and the subsequent confirmation of his victory by the CNE have culminated in a pro-government celebration, but also in an increase in skepticism and political tension.

Maduro insisted that political adversaries, whom he referred to as “demons,” had failed to achieve their goal of sabotaging the election, though he provided no concrete evidence to back up his accusation of foreign intervention.

This electoral episode leaves Venezuela at a critical point, with an international community divided in its reactions and a population awaiting the next steps of the re-elected government in a context of profound economic and social challenges.