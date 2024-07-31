Venezuela | Maduro buckled under international pressure and promised to prove that it was not a show election

Venezuela|Nicolás Maduro, declared president of Venezuela by the election authorities, threatened on Wednesday that the opposition has no chance of ever coming to power in the country.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Maduro was declared the winner of the Venezuelan presidential election. According to the opposition, the election results are fake. The post-election demonstrations have also resulted in several deaths.

of Venezuela the opposition coalition has not approved the sitting president For Nicolás Maduro declared victory in the country’s presidential election held on Sunday. Venezuela’s key regional neighbors also immediately rejected the announced result.

According to the opposition, by Wednesday at least 16 people had died in the violent unrest that followed the country’s presidential election.

Maduro told reporters on Wednesday that he was ready to prove that it was not a show election, reports AFP.

“I am fully prepared for the fact that I will be investigated and questioned,” he said.

of the United States representative of the National Security Council John Kirby took a stand on the election results on Wednesday. According to Kirby, the result cannot be considered democratic.

“The patience of the United States and the entire international community is running out. We expect the Venezuelan election authorities to clarify and publish in detail all the information about the election so that the results are available for all to see,” said Kirby.

In addition to the United States, EU countries, among others, have demanded that Venezuela disclose the results of the elections.

Maduro himself has denied all criticism of the results as an “attack on the election process”. In addition, he has claimed that Venezuela is the target of a coup attempt.

The Electoral Commission (CNE), loyal to Maduro, officially declared him president for a new six-year term on Monday. According to the Electoral Commission, Maduro won the opposition by Edmundo González with 51.2 percent of the votes.

According to the opposition, the results of the election data show that González clearly won the election.

“This is Maduro’s criminal response to the Venezuelan people who marched into the streets as families and communities to defend their sovereign decision to be free. These crimes will not go unpunished,” the opposition leader María Corina Machado wrote the message service in X on Wednesday.

According to Maduro, the opposition has “blood on its hands”.

“The opposition will never, ever achieve political power,” he said at a media briefing, adding that Machado and González “should be behind bars.”

Unrest In Venezuela, they started as soon as the election results came out.

Security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters on Monday after thousands took to the streets.

“”It will fall, it will fall, this government will fall!” and “Freedom, Freedom!” residents shouted, according to AFP.

Machado said at the time that 177 protesters were arrested, and 11 people were “missing against their will.” The Minister of Justice of the country Tarek William Saab on the other hand, said that 749 people had been arrested during the demonstrations, and some of them could be accused of terrorism.

According to the Venezuelan military, one soldier was killed and 23 were injured in the unrest.