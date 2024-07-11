Mercosur would never have existed without Brazil, where it was forged. Nor without Argentina, always between ups and downs, with economic and political reasons mixing in the initiative. And that is because Hugo Chavez’s rich country became a dictatorship that tormented, and continues to torment, a once rich and prosperous community.

If the idea of ​​Mercosur, which was intended to extend to other countries of the continent, dreamed of a united Latin America with a single currency, the slide of prosperous Venezuela into a military dictatorship, embraced by Cuba, plunged the country not only into poverty but even into misery that forced thousands of families to go into exile in order to survive. Many today enjoy a friendly welcome in Brazil.

As if that were not enough, whether it is President Macron’s rejection or the European Union’s resistance to adhere to the South American experience, as well as Argentina’s disdain, today turn Mercosur and the Venezuelan elections into a test decisive for his future. Elections that put Lula in a difficult position since he defended that Venezuela is not a dictatorship and that Maduro received him in Brazil with special diplomatic care. This put Lula between a rock and a hard place.

If in the past Lula or Dilma Rousseff campaigned for the dictator Maduro, what will Lula do in his third term, in which he has promised to put an end to the dictatorial outbursts of Bolsonarism in Brazil? Depending on how the Venezuelan elections go, Lula will have to take a stand and ensure that Maduro does not try to tarnish them with falsehood and is capable, if he loses, of accepting the result.

I have written many times that Brazil, which has always felt more like a kingdom than a Latin American country, needs to fully integrate its economic power and international prestige into the achievements of the continent as a whole, without privileging dictatorial countries. On the contrary, it needs to support all the sprouts of democracy that are emerging on the continent, while condemning, without half measures, the attempts to return to the old and bloody dictatorships of the past.

Until now, Lula and his party, the PT, have been ambiguous in their open or hidden support for Latin American dictatorships. Today, the world has changed. Communism, even Cuban communism, is in decline. There is a search for a union of democratic forces with those who still believe in freedom and in a universal government open to the new technological era that is shaking the planet, and which could lean towards a new spring of freedoms or towards a new winter of democratic darkness.

So far, Lula, after the storm of criticism for his confession that Venezuela is not a dictatorship, is fighting in his new presidential term in favour of democratic values, if only to oppose the Bolsonarist barbarity that was on the verge of taking the country back to the times of the military dictatorship. According to him, the military coup leaders should have executed at least 30,000 more communists.

Brazilian democratic political analysts are insisting these days on the test that Lula will have to pass in the face of the Venezuelan elections. These elections are taking place precisely at such a delicate and dangerous political moment for Latin America, which is suffering from the possible rise to power of a Trump with the key to atomic power in his hands. A Trump capable of everything, except understanding what democracy and civilized coexistence of peoples mean.

Mercosur is blurred and far from its initial vocation of grafting Brazil onto the continent. I argued in this newspaper that if Brazil were removed from the map of Latin America, the image would become a strange monstrosity. And I remembered when the Portuguese Nobel Prize winner for Literature José Saramago joked that Spain still included Portugal on its map, because without it it would feel a castration complex. Does that sound familiar to you in Brazil today with the map of the continent? Yes, Brazil should be bilingual. And like it or not, without the rest of the continent and without its language, it will continue to suffer from the complex of not knowing who it is on the map of an increasingly universal and interconnected world.