This Sunday, the president of the Venezuelan Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, denounced that the opposition leader Leopoldo López allegedly planned a bomb attack against the headquarters of the Legislative Assembly of his country, which he says was deactivated last week without causing damage or injuries. The opposition leader denied the accusations.

Chavismo accuses the Venezuelan opposition leader, exiled in Spain, Leopoldo López of ordering a bomb attack in the National Assembly.

In an address broadcast by the official channel VTV, the president of the Legislative Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, assured this Sunday that López ruled on the alleged attack that would take place last week, during an ordinary session of the Legislative.

According to Caracas, the devices were deactivated before they caused eventual damage and the person who was supposed to detonate them was captured.

“We managed to defuse terrorist attacks in these first days of January,” said the head of the Venezuelan Legislature, without offering details or evidence of his complaint.

In minutes I will share with the people of Venezuela important information about the plans of Leopoldo López and its owners Donald Trump and Ivan Duque against the peace of our country pic.twitter.com/mwvLvzWreT – Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) January 31, 2021

Rodríguez assured that his government will “show evidence next week.” However, at the same time, he indicated that Parliament will appoint a special commission to begin investigating this and other crimes that it assures have been committed by López and other opposition leaders.

In addition, he pointed out that the opposition leader allegedly planned the failed attack from Spain, a country where he has remained in exile since last October, for which he demanded explanations from the Government of Pedro Sánchez.

The declarations of the president of the Venezuelan Legislative were produced while referring to what he claims was an armed maritime incursion in May 2020, with the aim of overthrowing President Nicolás Maduro.

An alleged detainee for that case, identified as Juan Gutiérrez, was the one who, according to Chavismo, delivered information that led to the deactivation of the explosives in the National Assembly.

Rodríguez also implicated the opposition leader Juan Guaidó in this situation and affirmed that they were backed by the governments of the United States and Colombia.

Leopoldo López labels the accusations as “lies”

Through his Twitter account, López, an opponent who was detained by Chavismo in a Caracas jail for about three years before being transferred to house arrest, dismissed the accusations of the Venezuelan government.

Today Maduro’s puppet continues with his bad show. First of all, pure lies, as always. Secondly, whoever uses murder and torture is the regime of which you are an accomplice and which is indicated by the UN to commit crimes against humanity. – Leopoldo López (@leopoldolopez) January 31, 2021

“Today Maduro’s puppet continues with his bad show. First of all, pure lies, as always. Secondly, whoever uses murder and torture is the regime of which you are an accomplice and which is indicated by the UN for committing crimes against humanity ”, said López in response to Jorge Rodríguez.

What the Venezuelan opposition considers an unfounded smear campaign occurs after months of measures with which the ruling party seized control of the only body that was majority in the opposition, the National Assembly. Maduro’s adversaries had gained their control after the 2015 elections. But, in the last elections of last December, he was once again a Chavista majority.

The government of Nicolás Maduro achieved this amid allegations of fraud, the boycott of the main opposition political parties and the fact that figures linked to the ruling party were appointed to leadership positions in opposition groups.

With EFE and local media