08/16/2024

Venezuela has launched new 200 and 500 bolivar notes, equivalent to 29 and 74 reais, which become the highest denominations in the country, hit by years of inflation and a constant devaluation of the currency, the Venezuelan Central Bank (BCV) announced this Friday (16).

“The new notes will gradually begin to circulate,” the BCV said. The country put the current family of notes and coins into circulation in October 2021, when it cut six zeros from the bolivar to facilitate transactions, in the third reconversion since 2008. In total, 14 zeros have already been eliminated.

Amid an economic crisis that has led more than 7 million Venezuelans to emigrate, according to the UN, the loss of value of the local currency has led to a process of informal dollarization, while transactions in bolivars are mostly carried out with debit cards or electronically. Cash has been relegated to small transactions, such as buying a bus ticket.

Despite political tensions that have risen again since President Nicolás Maduro was re-elected, price increases have slowed and exchange rates have stabilized. Inflation in June was 1% and 51.3% in 12 months, according to the Central Bank of Brazil.

In 2023, inflation was 189.8%, compared to 234% in 2022 and 686.4% in 2021, after four years of hyperinflation, when the index reached 130,000% in 2018, at the height of the crisis.

The dollar has remained at around 37 bolivars for months, after years of rapid currency devaluation.

The Maduro government has kept the minimum wage frozen since 2022, which was diluted from the equivalent of 164 reais per month to less than 22, although bonuses have been applied that raise it to around 710 reais per month.