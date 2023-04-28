It is yellow on the forced removal from Colombia of Juan Guaidò protagonist of a daring escape from Venezuela who landed in the United States for three days. The leader of the Venezuelan opposition left his country by crossing the border into Colombia on foot as many of his compatriots have been doing for years now to escape the repression and misery of the Nicolas Maduro regime. It is quite easy to cross the border between the two countries via the Cucuta crossing in northeastern Colombia, adjacent to western Venezuela. Arriving in the neighboring state, after about “sixty hours of travelling”, Guaidò was however not received as he probably expected, “forced” to leave Colombia, as reported by an opposition source on condition of anonymity. The Colombian authorities, speaking of “inappropriate entry” into the country, declared that Guaidò was “taken to El Dorado airport in Bogota” and boarded a commercial flight bound for Miami. Once in the United States, through his Twitter profile the politician relaunched his statements collected by the media denouncing that “the persecution of the Venezuelan dictatorship has reached Colombia”.

The crux of the story seems to actually be the non-opportunity – according to Bogotà – of Guaidò’s presence in the Colombian capital at the same time as the conference promoted on the initiative of the Colombian president Gustavo Petro, which sees about twenty countries gathered to try to relaunch the negotiations on Venezuela that had begun in Mexico City in August 2021, but stopped since November.

Well, neither the Venezuelan opposition nor the government in Caracas have been invited. According to the Colombian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was attended by Italy (represented by the ambassador in Colombia, Gherardo Amaduzzi), Argentina, Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Germany, Spain, United States, France, Honduras , Mexico, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, South Africa and Turkey. “I have just arrived in Colombia, as millions of Venezuelans have done before me, on foot,” Guaidò wrote on social media, referring to the seven million Venezuelans who fled the country due to the economic and political crisis.

The opposition leader is officially banned from leaving his country of origin and is the subject of several proceedings by the Venezuelan justice system, including one for “treason”. The objective of his trip to Bogota was – he maintains – to listen to the parties who are meeting today in the Colombian capital to evaluate the future of dialogue in Venezuela at an international conference. Guaidó said he hoped the delegates would speak “on behalf of the violated human rights of Venezuelans.”

Before leaving Bogota, the politician stressed in a tweet: «Due to the direct threats to my family, my wife Fabiana and my daughters of the Maduro regime, which have spread in Colombia, I take this flight. Until we have free elections in Venezuela, we will continue to fight.” The Venezuelan opposition denounces fraud in the 2018 presidential election and says it faces judicial persecution and a lack of guarantees ahead of next year’s elections, in which Maduro will seek his second re-election. For his part, the Venezuelan president is aiming for the lifting of economic sanctions.

The Colombian government wanted to shed light on the matter, reiterating that Guaidò entered the country irregularly and explained that his departure took place on a scheduled flight to the USA with a ticket he purchased and a regular visa for entry in US territory. Regarding the allegations made in Bogota, the Colombian president Gustavo Petro specified via Twitter that “Guaidó was not expelled: it is better that lies are excluded from politics”. The leader of the opposition of Caracas, added the head of state, «had an agreement to go to the USA. We allowed him to continue for humanitarian reasons despite his illegal entry into the country ».