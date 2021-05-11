Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó proposed an agreement this Tuesday to seek a solution to the country’s crisis, through a negotiation process that includes the Government and the possible lifting of sanctions, after repeatedly rejecting both options.

According to a message launched by Guaidó, the agreement “must emerge through a process of negotiation between legitimate democratic forces, the regime and international powers“.

It advocates “the commitment of the international community to achieve the recovery of Venezuela and offer incentives to the regime, including the progressive lifting of sanctions, conditioned to the fulfillment of the fundamental objectives of the agreement.

A mural by Nicolás Maduro on a street in Venezuela. Photo DPA

For the opponent, this agreement must have as an end “save Venezuela “ and clarified that “any negotiation that maintains what is today” or “that changes mirrors for some charges” is not worth it.

“Venezuela needs a national salvation agreement,” said Guaidó, for whom the dialogue should include the “democratic forces”, to “the actors that make up and support the regime” and the international community.

The agreement must have as a basic pillar “the convening of a schedule of free and fair elections”, both presidential and parliamentary, regional and municipal, which must have “international observation and support.”

The change of Guaidó

The proposal goes against what Guaidó defended last year, in which he showed his constant refusal to sit down to negotiate with the Government, a position that has generated fractures among the opposition. since several important leaders have been inclined to do so.

The president of the Venezuelan Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, began on the instructions of President Nicolás Maduro a broad negotiation process to which several political and social sectors have joined, although part of the dialogue has been proposed confidentially. The sector led by Guaidó has refused to heed that call.

In this regard, he stressed that “no one trusts the dictatorship” and that the negotiation “will only be possible” if they count “with greater pressure, both national and international, that guarantees a negotiation process that includes (…) guarantees for all and also mechanisms of accountability to the regime if it tries again to evade a negotiated solution. “

As essential points for the negotiation, Guaidó also requested that the request for “massive influx of humanitarian aid”, as well as vaccines against covid-19.

So far, the Government reported, through state media, the arrival of 930,000 doses of vaccines spread over various trips and dates, but last Monday, the Minister of Health, Carlos Alvarado, pointed out that the country has 1,480,000 units, without knowing when the 550,000 that make the difference were received or where they come from.

There have also been differences regarding the vaccines of the Covax mechanism, led by the World Health Organization (WHO), Well, Maduro has refused to send AstraZeneca.

It is expected that vaccines of this mechanism that allow immunization will begin to arrive in Venezuela next July. to about 5 million people.

Regarding the basic points of the dialogue, Guaidó asked that they be granted “democratic guarantees for all actors” politician, both from the opposition and from Chavismo.

Finally, he demanded that “mechanisms for reinstitutionalization” be formed, political prisoners be released and a transitional justice mechanism be created.

Source: EFE

