At midnight this Thursday, Venezuelan journalist Roland Carreño was released, who He had been imprisoned for almost three years in the Bolivarian Intelligence Service, in El Helicoide, in Caracas.

(Also read: The United States temporarily lifts sanctions on Venezuelan oil and gas)

The Liberation comes after the agreements signed in Barbados between the opposition and the Government of Nicolás Maduo, which has been pressured by the United States to release political prisoners in exchange for lifting sanctions.

Carreño was arrested in 2020 and accused of terrorism and weapons possession, while working in the team of Juan Guaidó, who proclaimed himself interim president of Venezuela.

Although it is not in the formal agreements of Barbados, the release of political prisoners was one of the demands of the opposition and the United States in exchange for the lifting of sanctions, which was announced during the night of this Wednesday, granting permits to PDVSA and other Venezuelan companies.

Brian Nichols, Undersecretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the United States, warned yesterday afternoon that the lifting of sanctions was conditional on the release of prisoners and the elimination of disqualifications for opponents.

The other prisoners released were: Juan Requesens, who had a house as a prison; Marco Garcés, Eurinel Ricón and Mariana Barreto, as announced on the social network

Upon leaving the venue, the journalist said “he was very happy.” and that already at the time of the count in the prison to sleep, they told him to gather his things.

There are still more than 200 people detained, including soldiers, called political prisoners.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS