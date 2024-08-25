A journalist was arrested this Sunday in Caracas amid the post-election crisis in Venezuela Following the controversial re-election of President Nicolás Maduro, the press union denounced.

“National Police officers took journalist Carmela Longo and her son,” the National Union of Press Workers (SNTP) reported on social media X, which had previously reported the raid on their home.

The SNTP, which said that the agents seized “computer equipment,” released a video in which Longo and his son can be seen entering a patrol car without resistance.

The authorities have not reported any measures against the journalist. No further details of the case are known.

Longo, a journalist specializing in entertainment, is the seventh arrest of a reporter or editor by the union since the elections of July 28, in which the electoral authority proclaimed Maduro the winner amid accusations of fraud by the opposition.

The organization has also recorded the arrest of two other journalists dedicated to political activism.

“I am concerned about the arrest of journalist Carmela Longo. The repression of journalism continues,” Pedro Vaca, special rapporteur for Freedom of Expression of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), wrote in X.

Protests that erupted following the election results have left 27 dead – two of them soldiers -, almost 200 injured and more than 2,400 arrested. Longo’s arrest comes after the journalist reported last Tuesday that she had been fired from the Chavista newspaper Últimas Noticias, where she worked for almost two decades.

Before being sold in 2013 by its former owners, the newspaper was critical of Chavismo. The SNTP has denounced the dismissal of dozens of state media workers for pro-opposition social media interactions. Maduro accuses his rivals of using the networks to launch “hate campaigns” and ordered the blocking of the X platform.

AFP AGENCY