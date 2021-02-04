The United States Government maintains that the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, is a “dictator” and, therefore, he rules out that there may be “direct contact” with his Administration in the short term, among other reasons because he considers that the opposition Juan Guaidó is the “interim president” of the country.

The United States was the first country to recognize Guaidó in January 2019 as the ‘in charge’ president of Venezuela and, despite the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House, it will continue in the same line. Thus, it does not consider valid the parliamentary elections called by Chavismo in December and maintains that Guaidó and his National Assembly –“the last remaining democratic institution“- remain the legitimate powers.

The spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price, pointed to Maduro’s “repression, corruption and mismanagement” as responsible “for one of the most serious humanitarian crises that the Western Hemisphere has seen, and that Washington continues to defend a “peaceful democratic transition” In Venezuela.

This transition goes through “free and fair presidential and parliamentary elections,” “to help Venezuelans rebuild their lives and their country,” in Price’s words. “Venezuelans have the right to democracy and a government that promotes and defends it,” he added at a press conference.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó remains the favorite of the United States. Photo EFE

According to Price, Biden has promised protection for fled Venezuelans and sanctions against Chavista leaders “implicated in corruption and human rights abuses,” which invites us to rule out, at least for now, that there may be direct contacts with the Venezuelan authorities.

Maduro has raised this possibility after the presidential change in the United States, but the State Department stressed that for now the strategy will continue to be to work together with “allies”, both in the Americas region and in Europe. In this sense, Price has cited forums such as the Organization of American States (OAS) or the Lima Group.

The position of the United States differs from that of the European Union, which chooses to speak of Guaidó as a “privileged interlocutor” and to leave any additional consideration in the hands of each of the member states.

Illegitimate with support

In January 2019, Trump declared Maduro illegitimate and he said that he should go, a proposal supported by more than fifty countries, most of them Latin American and European.

But despite strong diplomatic pressure and a battery of US sanctions, Maduro has remained in power. with support from the military, Russia, China, Cuba and Iran.

Among the guiding principles of Biden’s policy toward Venezuela, Price mentioned the commitment to grant Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to citizens of Venezuela who are in the United States due to the crisis in their country, which will allow them to reside and work legally.

At least 200,000 Venezuelans live in the United States under threat of arrest and deportation, according to estimates by the Congressional Budget Office.

Despite his bellicose rhetoric toward Maduro and his hints of a possible military intervention to force his departure, Trump was reluctant to grant this immigration status to Venezuelans, fearing that it would become a path to citizenship for many undocumented immigrants.

But hours before leaving the White House, Trump granted them the benefit of Deferred Forced Departure for 18 months (DED in English), a gesture seen as a last-minute gift to the Venezuelan-born electorate in Florida that helped him win that crucial state in the November presidential elections.

Biden promised during the election campaign to grant TPS to Venezuelans, accusing Trump of failing and deporting them “without mercy.”

During the press conference, Price highlighted the presence of Venezuelan journalist Gaby Perozo from VPITV, a Miami-based digital news channel that on January 10 announced the cessation of its operations in Venezuela after confiscation by the government of your broadcasting equipment, cameras and computers.

“Maduro and his supporters have tried to silence journalists like you who report the truth,” the State Department spokesman said.

“We condemn censorship, we condemn the blocking, harassment and other tactics to suppress the voices of independent media, including the recent closure of VPITV and the harassment of six other independent Venezuelan media, “he added.

Source: Europa Press, AFP and EFE

PB