Venezuelan justice has issued a new arrest warrant for the former mayor of Caracas Antonio Ledezma, and will start a process to ask for his extradition to Spain, where he has been exiled since 2017, the attorney general said on Monday (21) Tarek William Saab.

“We requested an arrest warrant for Antonio Ledezma, which was granted, for the crimes of treason, conspiracy, instigation and association with the commission of a crime,” the attorney general told reporters.

Saab said that the new arrest request against the former mayor — who fled Venezuela in 2017, violating the house arrest he was under on conspiracy charges — is due to recent statements in which he spoke of plans for “civil disobedience” in the country.

According to the prosecutor, these are “serious statements” in which Ledezma “affirms that a civil rebellion is being born in Venezuela with the support of a military uprising.”

“Once again, the Public Prosecutor’s Office is taking steps to request that Spain finish extraditing the fugitive to Venezuela. We hope that this time the Kingdom of Spain, the Spanish government and its authorities will finish extraditing people like this, who worry about the Venezuelan family or the peace of Venezuelans”, he analyzed.

Extraditions from Spain to Venezuela have been thwarted by the Audiencia Nacional, which is suspicious of how the detainees will be treated when they return to the South American country.

However, Spanish justice investigated the former mayor and other Venezuelans for allegedly laundering money stolen from the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA.

At the end of July, Ledezma was summoned by the Spanish prosecutor’s office to testify as a “victim” — as he himself explained — in an investigation by the International Criminal Court into crimes against humanity in Venezuela, which includes investigating abuses in criminal proceedings.

A newspaper report the country pointed out that more than 20 attacks on opponents of the Madurista dictatorship have already taken place just after the electoral primaries, with threats against candidates in the streets and through anonymous messages.

The main target is the opponent Maria Corina Machado, which leads opinion polls. She has already denounced political persecution by the current Venezuelan government on several occasions.

Former Caracas mayor Antonio Ledezma is one of Machado’s top advisers. (With information from the EFE Agency)