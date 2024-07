Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López has reinforced that he will act against any attempt to “alter the peace” in the country. | Photo: Rayner Peña R./EFE.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López said on Sunday night (28) that the Venezuelan people “are preparing to open their arms to a new stage”. Lopéz, known for being the right-hand man of dictator Nicolás Maduro, reinforced that he will act against any attempt to “alter the peace” in the country.

“We have seen with satisfaction how the path of insurrection without the State has been abandoned and how the people of Venezuela are preparing to pave the way for a new stage,” said the general.

“We are certain that we will guarantee the people of Venezuela the peace they voted for today,” he added. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos said that anyone who tries to disrupt the peaceful elections will face the actions of “civil security agencies, which will act forcefully to guarantee peace.”

Padrino López also said that Venezuelans voted “to condemn the criminal sanctions of US imperialism and its allies that have caused so much harm to the people.”

Venezuela held a presidential election this Sunday that was considered decisive, with the opposition united and under the watchful eye of the international community.

Maduro is trying to remain in power, to which nine opposition candidates aspire, including Edmundo González, the main name of the anti-Chavista coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD).