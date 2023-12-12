Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. | Photo: EFE/ Rayner Peña R.

This week, the Venezuelan regime began issuing identity documents in the city of Tumeremo, located in the province of Bolívar, which is close to the territory of Essequibo, which is currently the target of a dispute between Caracas and Guyana.

Information about the issuance of Venezuelan documents was released on Monday (11) by the Venezuelan Identification, Migration and Foreigners Service (Saime).

Through your account on Instagram, the institution shared several photos and videos showing the delivery of identity cards in Tumeremo, where, according to the Nicolás Maduro regime, the bodies of power created unilaterally by the Venezuelan dictatorship to try to annex Essequibo will be provisionally installed.

Rosalba Gil, rector of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela (CNE), who is also responsible for the institution's registration, reported in the Instagram

about an “institutional reconnaissance visit” to Tumeremo, where he intends to open “new units” for collecting data from citizens.

“We call on all Essequibans [habitantes da área em

disputa]that we are available at the civil registry to deal with any situation, provide your documents, and then deliver your identification, such as your identity card”, said Gil.

The provision of identity documents for people living in Essequibo, who mostly reside in indigenous communities, is yet another of Venezuela's provocative actions, after, according to the Caracas regime, the majority of its voters approved in a referendum unilateral annexation of the oil-rich territory, which has been controlled by Guyana for more than 120 years.

To date, Venezuelan authorities have not reported how many Essequibans have “requested” Venezuelan citizenship. (With EFE Agency)