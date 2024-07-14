In Venezuela, for the first time in 25 years, the possibility of real change has opened up. Chavismo, in power since the late 1990s, is very worn out going into the presidential elections on July 28 and, according to the most reliable polls, the opposition has a serious chance of winning. At this point, everyone is wondering what would happen the day after a scenario like this. In the two weeks ahead, the international community is trying to get both parties to sit down in front of a document and sign a commitment to respect the result, whatever it may be.

Behind this agreement are, mainly, the presidents of Colombia and Brazil, Gustavo Petro and Lula Da Silva. Two months ago, in a meeting in Bogotá, they agreed to draft this text that should serve as a guarantee for a possible transition in Venezuela. The parties agree not to encourage the spectre of fraud and not to persecute their political rivals from within the government. For some, it is a way of showing a way out to Chavismo, which for a decade has governed an economically ruined country and has experienced the largest exile in the history of Latin America, with more than seven million migrants.

For others, this agreement prevents the authoritarianism of Chavismo, which controls all state institutions, from worsening and Venezuela from reaching a situation similar to that of Nicaragua or Cuba, where there is no trace of democratic will. In the case of Venezuela, the government and the opposition have been negotiating a political agreement in Mexico for years, which was ratified in Barbados in October of last year. On the Caribbean island, it was agreed to hold presidential elections in the second half of the year, which is about to happen, and that the government would allow the registration of the main opposition leaders.

The undisputed leader of the opposition

The second has not been fully achieved. Chavismo used the bureaucratic machinery to disqualify María Corina Machado, the undisputed leader of the opposition. Machado had swept the opposition primaries months earlier, in which she garnered more than 90% of the votes. In Venezuela there had not been a similar electoral phenomenon since the emergence of Hugo Chávez in 1998. In polls, Machado clearly beat Nicolás Maduro, the official candidate-president. With María Corina removed from the race, she, who in the past advocated not participating in previous elections so as not to validate Chavismo, is determined to continue down the electoral path and has ceded all her political capital to Edmundo González Urrutia, a 74-year-old diplomat who until now had moved behind the scenes of power.

Maduro, his political operator Jorge Rodríguez and the party’s vice president, Diosdado Cabello, thought that, with María Corina out of the equation, the path would be clear for Chavismo. This has not been the case. In just a few weeks, the unknown Edmundo González is leading in the polls. His actions, in which he is accompanied by Machado, move crowds. He recognizes with complete naturalness that the leadership belongs to her and that he is only an instrument of change for a greater good. “They seriously believe that they can win, they notice the desire for change in the people wherever they go,” says a source close to the candidate. “But there is doubt as to whether Chavismo will want to give up power just like that. There is very little time left and this agreement of guarantees has not yet been finalized,” he adds.

Petro and Lula’s attempts have been joined by the parallel negotiations between the government and the White House, which have been resumed at Maduro’s expense. The Venezuelan president shocked everyone by announcing last week that he agreed to sit down and discuss with Joe Biden’s administration. Right at this moment of maximum uncertainty. American officials, after years of back-and-forth with Chavismo, are not very optimistic and tend to believe that this is a way of gaining time. Although Chavismo holds absolute power and leaves very little room for the opposition, its narrative throughout the campaign has been based on the fact that the anti-Chavez supporters have the support of the United States (“we are David against Goliath,” Maduro has repeated), and that international sanctions, which do not allow them to sell oil or gold on the official international market, put them at a disadvantage.

“For me, as of today, elections are not guaranteed,” said a high-level source familiar with the negotiations. “Maduro can say that the conditions for fair elections are not met and that it is better to postpone them. The polls that they themselves manage are catastrophic for their interests. They can see that the end is near, but I don’t know how ready they are to admit it.” The suspension of the elections could happen and is something that is openly talked about in Venezuela, even though everything is already prepared. But there are other ways to tip the balance. In these few days, for some reason – none is really needed – the authorities could disqualify Edmundo González and leave Maduro alone against other very weak opponents, who score below 3% in the polls.

It would not even be necessary to go that far. Simply removing González’s candidacy from the alliance of parties with which he is running would add to the confusion and voters who marked that box would lose their vote. Edmundo González appears three times on that card, Maduro a total of 13. Removing one from the opposition candidate could be devastating. In any case, all scenarios are possible. There are those who doubt that what Petro and Lula are trying to achieve will be effective. Previous agreements, such as the one in Barbados, have not been respected. Why now?

Venezuela has entered uncharted territory. Historians, political scientists, analysts and ordinary people are equally at a loss. Predicting carries a risk. The real challenge, many think, begins after July 28. If the polls were to yield a victory for Maduro, the country would remain paralyzed. The United States has reversed the lifting of sanctions and the arrival of Donald Trump to the White House would complicate things even more. The president, however, has been very harsh against his government’s management during the campaign – sometimes harsher than the opposition itself – and has promised to end corruption and apathy. If he were defeated and Chavismo recognized it, his place would be taken by Edmundo González as of January 10, 2025, who has promised an orderly, calm transition, without trauma or vengeful spirit. He would govern from Miraflores Palace, the seat of government, a country almost absolutely controlled by Chavismo, from the judicial system to the Army. Some visualize that scene, but the president is not going to be elected. Others see it as almost impossible and believe that nothing will change, although they cannot guarantee it either. Venezuela is experiencing hours of uncertainty.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.