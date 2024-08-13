The political mess posed in Venezuela by the electoral results of the last presidential elections of July 28 is being faced by the high revolutionary leaders of Chavismo with a process of radicalization, for which a new legal framework is being put forward to serve as support. In a national radio and television broadcast, the president, Nicolás Maduro, has gathered in the Casa Amarilla, headquarters of the foreign ministry, the Council of State and the National Defense Council – that is, the top leadership of the public powers and the high military command – with the aim of analyzing the current political situation of the country, and gradually advancing a series of “anti-fascist” laws, which will presumably allow him to advance on the opposition.

The president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, one of Maduro’s privileged political operators, has announced that they will resume the second discussion of the Law on the Supervision of Non-Governmental Organizations, which tightens control. He has also said that the Chamber, controlled by Chavismo, will open a debate “to condemn the cyberfascism perpetrated by a terrorist sector of the Venezuelan opposition, and to support the creation of a National Commission against Fascism, Hatred and Violence.”

Maduro has taken full credit for his electoral victory in the last presidential election, despite the many demands made by the opposition and part of the international community to the National Electoral Council (CNE) to audit the results.

Accusing sectors of the Venezuelan opposition of being the local expression of the extreme right, Maduro first reflected on fascism and its origins as a universal evil. He elaborated on “the complicity of the Western powers” ​​in its development, making an express aside to refer to Spanish Francoism as a variant of European National Socialism.

Without abandoning his threatening tone, Maduro emphasized the need to preserve peace in the country, and reiterated that there will be no tolerance for attempts to subvert public order “by the Venezuelan fascist opposition.”

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab speaks during a working meeting with Nicolás Maduro on August 12. Nicolas Maduro

“Peace was restored in record time after the violent events that followed July 28 [día de las elecciones]. The best vaccine against hate crimes spread through social media is timely, forceful and courageous justice. The goal is to intimidate society and establish a state of terror. This has happened before,” he said.

Rodríguez made a long statement to condemn what he considered the damage that social networks do to the individual and collective tranquility of society. “Social networks are, today, the greatest danger that exists against freedom,” he said.

This would be the first time that Chavismo has broken so radically and explicitly with the dynamics of social media, a chapter of globalization in which Hugo Chávez always wanted to participate, due to its strategic nature in the promotion of political content and ideas, and which has been exploited by Maduro in a particularly sophisticated and persistent way in recent years, particularly on TikTok.

Social media is, so far, the only space in which a relatively open and uncensored public debate takes place in Venezuela.

For his part, Attorney General Tarek William Saab referred to the massive popular protests following the election, arguing that they have been part of “a coup escalation.” “They want to impose a color revolution, the situation in Ukraine, we must remember, all financed by the United States.”

For Saab, the 25 dead, hundreds of wounded and thousands of detained and missing that night, in which the Venezuelan opposition claimed electoral victory with Edmundo González Urrutia as its candidate, was “a call to overthrow a legitimately elected government, with tragic results of violence and death.”

