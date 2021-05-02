The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said on Saturday that he proposed himself as a “life goal” to recover this year to recover the minimum wage for workers at the highest level. The president’s announcement came after the Minister of Labor announced the increase in the integral salary from 3,600,000 bolivars to 10 million, going from the equivalent of 64 cents to about $ 2.40.

Even after a striking increase, the minimum wage is not enough for a kilo of meat in Venezuela.

Within the framework of Worker’s Day, the Government of the Bolivarian Republic announced this Saturday an increase in said salary by 289%. “Today, May 1, a minimum wage increase of 7 million bolivars comes into effect,” declared the Minister of Labor, Eduardo Piñate, before a concentration of followers of Chavismo in the center of Caracas.

We have made a great effort to obtain the resources and increase the salary with benefit by 289% since April for all tables in all sectors of the country. The war has been brutal and we are determined to recover social security for each and everyone. pic.twitter.com/7Zvm6ILtDH – Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) May 2, 2021



Specifically, as of this Saturday, the 7 million salary, supplemented by a 3 million bolivar food bonus, reaches a minimum income of 10 million bolivars.

But these impressive figures are not so impressive in reality. The new income goes from the equivalent of 64 cents to about $ 2.40, which with the food voucher now represents $ 3.50. Just so that Venezuelans can buy a kilo of cheese and a liter of milk.

Indeed, Venezuela’s economy is in its fourth year of hyperinflation, its seventh year of recession, and has been slowly and disorderly experiencing dollarization since 2019. As a result, the new amount is still insufficient to regain purchasing power. of Venezuelans, who suffer the worst economic crisis in the modern history of their country.

Although two years ago the Venezuelan authorities relaxed controls on the economy, allowing greater transactions in foreign currency, many workers continue to receive their wages in the local currency, the bolivar, which has lost value. © Federico Parra / AFP

For example, the 10 million fall short to buy a kilo of meat, of 3.75 dollars, while a carton of 30 eggs is worth 11 million bolivars.

These prices may be higher in supermarkets in affluent areas of Caracas, where prices are now reflected in dollars, the de facto currency. “This is not the best news for May 1,” economist César Aristimuño told AFP. “Although it is true that it generates a small relief for many Venezuelans, in the end what we are going to see is a greater rise in prices, unfortunately.”

Recovering the minimum wage at the highest level: Maduro’s “life goal”

The Venezuelan president himself acknowledged on Saturday that this income is not enough. “I have set myself the goal that in 2021 we are going to recover the minimum wage, the social wage, the integral minimum wage, all collective contracts and the life of the Venezuelan working class at the highest level, and I propose this as a goal of life, “declared Nicolás Maduro in a meeting with public workers.

The Venezuelan government admitted on previous occasions that the minimum wage is not enough to cover the basic food basket, but blames the economic sanctions of the United States for the detriment of the monthly income of workers.

With Reuters, AFP, EFE and local media