Maximum political tension in Venezuela amid the most serious massive blackout since 2019. The opposition candidate in the July 28 elections in Venezuela, Edmundo González Urrutia, refused this Friday, for the third time in a week, to appear before the Prosecutor’s Office, which accuses him of conspiracy and usurpation of functions, among other crimes. The Public Ministry, an organization controlled entirely by Chavismo, has already warned that, if he does not appear, it would issue an arrest warrant against the veteran diplomat considering that there is a risk of flight and obstruction of the investigation. That order has not yet been formalized, although opposition leaders know that it is a matter of time. Nicolás Maduro himself spoke of putting “hooks” on the opposition candidate, who avoided making a public statement while the fall of the electrical system captured the attention of the authorities. He limited himself to thanking, through the social network X, the congratulations received “in the midst of difficult times” on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

80% of Venezuela was left without electricity early Friday morning. From the first appearance by Communications Minister Freddy Ñáñez to the assessment offered in the evening by the president, all fingers pointed to the opposition and fueled the theory of sabotage orchestrated abroad. Maduro assured that thanks to “the protections” placed on the Guri Hydroelectric Power Plant, in the south of the country, further damage was avoided. The government accused “the fascist right,” as it usually calls the alliance led by María Corina Machado and González Urrutia, and “US imperialism” of planning the alleged attack against the country’s main electricity generation node, without presenting evidence. “It was the father of the attacks, but the protection systems we have put in place have worked. We defended Guri for the country.”

A view during a power outage that affected the city of Maracaibo in the state of Zulia, on August 30, 2024. ISSAAC URRUTIA (REUTERS)

The president assured that, despite the magnitude of the failure, the contingency plans worked and work and commercial activities developed normally, although the country remained in darkness until late afternoon. “From the first hour, the Centella Plan and the popular system for the defense of peace were activated,” he said in reference to two devices that the Chavista apparatus puts into operation in times of alert. “We are better prepared and in better condition than when we received the attacks of the fugitive Juan Guaidó,” he added. The national blackout that occurred in March 2019, which left a large part of the country without electricity for three days, was one of the most dramatic episodes of that crisis. Chavismo took advantage of it to tighten the judicial and police siege on its adversaries, most of whom had to go into hiding or, over time, leave the country.

On Friday, González Urrutia completed a month in a secret location to try to avoid harassment from the government apparatus and a possible arrest, suggested by the entire leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). The last time he was seen in public was on July 30, two days after the presidential elections, at a rally demanding the publication of the minutes, which the Executive has refused to do. From a formal point of view, the reason why the Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation into the opposition candidate was the publication on a website of electoral registers that refute the official version and reflect a resounding defeat for Maduro. In 2013, when Hugo Chávez’s successor faced Henrique Capriles, it was the PSUV that published the minutes on its site in the midst of a dispute with its rival.

The current president also insisted that those allegedly responsible for the attacks be charged. “I ask for justice for those responsible for the criminal attack on the electrical system.” Maduro did not report the number of states in which service had already been restored. According to citizen reports, there are still many places that remain without electricity. In states where power had been restored, they were left without electricity again after eight o’clock at night. In general, the blackout only increased the discontent of a tired population.

On the streets of Caracas, drivers were driving with their emergency lights on to encourage caution due to the lack of traffic lights. The scenes of cars parked on the highway looking for a telephone signal to communicate, a postcard of the collapse experienced in 2019, were repeated again this Friday. In the queues to buy water, ice and food, people remembered the hardest part of that blackout of several days five years ago, relieved that this time they are better prepared for survival. Others stocked up on gasoline so that throughout the day there was traffic jams around the stations that were supplying fuel. Small businesses that did not have a power plant were still open to the public in the dark so as not to lose a day of sales, in the middle of an economy that has not yet emerged from the quagmire.

A car drives past after a nationwide power outage in Valencia, Venezuela. Juan Carlos Hernandez (REUTERS)

Two women were talking at the entrance of a pharmacy while waiting for their phones to charge. One managed to send a message to one of her daughters outside the country. Another said that she managed to get water before the taps ran dry in the dark and that her freezer is safe with ice containers instead of salt, a task she has incorporated into her daily life since 2019. Another who arrived disoriented asking what had happened was told that the country had once again experienced a national blackout. The political tension that Venezuela is experiencing after the elections made many think that the drop in service had something to do with that.

